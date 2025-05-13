International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/uss-global-perceptions-rating-plunges-with-trump-in-charge-1122039946.html
US’s Global Perceptions Rating PLUNGES With Trump in Charge
US’s Global Perceptions Rating PLUNGES With Trump in Charge
Sputnik International
The US’s net global perception fell from +22% to -5% between 2024 and 2025, and the US president appears to be at least partly to blame.
2025-05-13T10:38+0000
2025-05-13T10:38+0000
multimedia
anders fogh rasmussen
us
donald trump
vladimir putin
denmark
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0d/1122042352_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_57a926a00e25259472c9ceef77ae714c.png
That’s according to the Alliance of Democracies, a Denmark-based non-profit founded by former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen.Among 97 countries surveyed, 53 (55%) now have a net negative perception of the US, while 44 (45%) have a net positive one.Check out our infographic for more details.
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0d/1122042352_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_121f811d6f47880c77b3384ba5f52f2f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us global perceptions good or bad, is trump popular around the world, is trump popular or unpopular worldwide
us global perceptions good or bad, is trump popular around the world, is trump popular or unpopular worldwide

US’s Global Perceptions Rating PLUNGES With Trump in Charge

10:38 GMT 13.05.2025
Subscribe
The US’s net global perception fell from +22% to -5% between 2024 and 2025, and the US president appears to be at least partly to blame.
That’s according to the Alliance of Democracies, a Denmark-based non-profit founded by former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen.
Among 97 countries surveyed, 53 (55%) now have a net negative perception of the US, while 44 (45%) have a net positive one.
Check out our infographic for more details.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала