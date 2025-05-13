https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/uss-global-perceptions-rating-plunges-with-trump-in-charge-1122039946.html
US’s Global Perceptions Rating PLUNGES With Trump in Charge
US’s Global Perceptions Rating PLUNGES With Trump in Charge
Sputnik International
The US’s net global perception fell from +22% to -5% between 2024 and 2025, and the US president appears to be at least partly to blame.
2025-05-13T10:38+0000
2025-05-13T10:38+0000
2025-05-13T10:38+0000
multimedia
anders fogh rasmussen
us
donald trump
vladimir putin
denmark
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0d/1122042352_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_57a926a00e25259472c9ceef77ae714c.png
That’s according to the Alliance of Democracies, a Denmark-based non-profit founded by former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen.Among 97 countries surveyed, 53 (55%) now have a net negative perception of the US, while 44 (45%) have a net positive one.Check out our infographic for more details.
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0d/1122042352_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_121f811d6f47880c77b3384ba5f52f2f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us global perceptions good or bad, is trump popular around the world, is trump popular or unpopular worldwide
us global perceptions good or bad, is trump popular around the world, is trump popular or unpopular worldwide
US’s Global Perceptions Rating PLUNGES With Trump in Charge
The US’s net global perception fell from +22% to -5% between 2024 and 2025, and the US president appears to be at least partly to blame.
That’s according to the Alliance of Democracies, a Denmark-based non-profit founded by former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen.
Among 97 countries surveyed, 53 (55%) now have a net negative perception of the US, while 44 (45%) have a net positive one.
Check out our infographic for more details.