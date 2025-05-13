https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/uss-global-perceptions-rating-plunges-with-trump-in-charge-1122039946.html

US’s Global Perceptions Rating PLUNGES With Trump in Charge

US’s Global Perceptions Rating PLUNGES With Trump in Charge

Sputnik International

The US’s net global perception fell from +22% to -5% between 2024 and 2025, and the US president appears to be at least partly to blame.

2025-05-13T10:38+0000

2025-05-13T10:38+0000

2025-05-13T10:38+0000

multimedia

anders fogh rasmussen

us

donald trump

vladimir putin

denmark

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0d/1122042352_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_57a926a00e25259472c9ceef77ae714c.png

That’s according to the Alliance of Democracies, a Denmark-based non-profit founded by former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen.Among 97 countries surveyed, 53 (55%) now have a net negative perception of the US, while 44 (45%) have a net positive one.Check out our infographic for more details.

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us global perceptions good or bad, is trump popular around the world, is trump popular or unpopular worldwide