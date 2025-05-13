https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/watch-russias-black-sea-fleet-unleash-its-devastating-might-1122045483.html
Watch Russia's Black Sea Fleet Unleash Its Devastating Might
Watch Russia's Black Sea Fleet Unleash Its Devastating Might
Sputnik International
Sleek deadly warships, swift attack helicopters and formidable coastal defenses – this is Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in action!
2025-05-13T16:06+0000
2025-05-13T16:06+0000
2025-05-13T16:06+0000
military
military & intelligence
russia
black sea fleet
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0d/1122045097_0:0:1902:1070_1920x0_80_0_0_b67f07ea29e15402518b6a357badc19d.png
No matter where a threat might come from – air or sea – the Black Sea Fleet has the necessary tools to deal with anything that might be sent its way.This video shows what awaits any aggressor foolish enough to threaten Russia’s Black Sea that patrols the coast and adjacent waters.P.S. Oh, wait, didn’t Ukraine claim that the fleet was wiped out? Apparently, this allegation was a bit off the mark, to put it mildly.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0d/1122045097_0:0:1428:1070_1920x0_80_0_0_92bc3421c3aae82fb6b10a0ca6ecf45d.png
Black Sea Fleet
Sputnik International
Black Sea Fleet
2025-05-13T16:06+0000
true
PT1M02S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian black sea fleet, russian warships video, russian military video
russian black sea fleet, russian warships video, russian military video
Watch Russia's Black Sea Fleet Unleash Its Devastating Might
Sleek deadly warships, swift attack helicopters and formidable coastal defenses – this is Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in action!
No matter where a threat might come from – air or sea – the Black Sea Fleet has the necessary tools to deal with anything that might be sent its way.
This video shows what awaits any aggressor foolish enough to threaten Russia’s Black Sea that patrols the coast and adjacent waters.
P.S. Oh, wait, didn’t Ukraine claim that the fleet was wiped out? Apparently, this allegation was a bit off the mark, to put it mildly.