Watch Russia's Black Sea Fleet Unleash Its Devastating Might

Sleek deadly warships, swift attack helicopters and formidable coastal defenses – this is Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in action!

No matter where a threat might come from – air or sea – the Black Sea Fleet has the necessary tools to deal with anything that might be sent its way.This video shows what awaits any aggressor foolish enough to threaten Russia’s Black Sea that patrols the coast and adjacent waters.P.S. Oh, wait, didn’t Ukraine claim that the fleet was wiped out? Apparently, this allegation was a bit off the mark, to put it mildly.

