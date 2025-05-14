https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/how-was-the-west-decapitated-trends-reshaping-the-world-in-2025-and-beyond-1122050015.html

How Was the West Decapitated? Trends Reshaping the World In 2025 and Beyond

"The West may cease to exist as we know it", says Alexander Yakovenko, Deputy Director General of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, member of the Presidential Scientific-Expert Council of Russia’s Security Council, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, wrote in his article titled: "2025: The Transformation of the World."

The world is undergoing a complex transformation after the Cold War and the collapse of the USSR. The West, particularly the US, misinterpreted its Cold War victory, presuming it would automatically lead to the worldwide expansion of Western dominance. This misconception resulted in flawed policies and a failure to adapt to new global realities.NATO’s eastward expansion, excluding Russia, ignored warnings and contributed to growing estrangement, setting the stage for new confrontations. The West’s assumption that Russia would never regain its global power has been proven wrong, with Ukraine becoming a focal point for Western containment.The post-Cold War world was defined by a "unipolar moment" during which the US emerged as the sole superpower, yet no long-term strategy was formed. The failure to embrace multipolarity, as suggested by figures like Kissinger, has weakened American diplomacy. The expansion of NATO and US foreign policy, particularly targeting Iraq and Serbia, further strained relations with Russia.Globalization, coupled with the neoliberal economic policies of the 1980s, drove industries to seek out cheaper labor markets worldwide, yet, this led to job losses in Western countries. The West's failure to reform global institutions like the Bretton Woods system, and its exclusion of rising powers like China and India, disrupted the international framework, contributing to instability and missed opportunities.This "second wind" for Western hegemony and capitalism has been proven to be unstable, with lasting economic and geopolitical consequences.The Demise of the Liberal Era: Embracing Multipolarity and Unfurling Trump's Economic StrategyThe inertia of Western elites has intensified internal contradictions within society, signaling a crisis of liberalism and the emergence of totalitarian tendencies. The rise of "national-liberalism" echoes past totalitarian movements. Along with that, the Biden administration's push for ultra-liberal agendas—such as LGBT rights, minority issues, and cultural revisionism—has challenged traditional values, fueling cultural clashes. These tensions are especially pronounced in the United States, where "culture wars" and identity crises have erupted.The ideological era that began in 1914, marked by two world wars and a prolonged transition to multipolarity, is now coming to an end. The Cold War’s aftermath was an era of Western dominance, but now the rise of non-Western powers signals a new, culturally diverse global order. Given this fact, the UN and human rights frameworks may need reform in order to reflect this shift.With the US pushing for reindustrialization, its strategy contrasts with NATO's weakening role. Trump's "America First" policy pushes for economic and geopolitical transformation, while his stance on tariffs and military strategy reflects a shift towards greater national self-sufficiency and less reliance on alliances. The goal is to revive the US economy through aggressive trade policies, a focus on reducing national debt, and controlling global economic trends via corporate giants like BlackRock.Trump’s policies promote geo-economics over traditional geopolitics, signaling a move away from military power towards economic strength. This shift is influenced by the failure of Western powers in Ukraine, Russia’s military advancements, and rising tensions with China, positioning the US for a new global role focused on economic leverage rather than armed conflict.What Lies Ahead?International relations will be shaped by a clash of multiple trends. The primary source of uncertainty lies in the Trump revolution, which could turn the US into a "world factory" with the rest of the globe serving as a resource supplier. The future of America after its ultra-liberal experimentation era remains uncertain.The Global South, especially BRICS+, opposes these plans, advocating for a multipolar world order and the development of a new economic system. This could challenge Western-controlled institutions like the IMF and WTO.The transition from an arms race to a development race will prioritize human resources, with healthcare, education, and culture at the forefront. Russia's victory in Ukraine could diminish the role of military force globally.The decline of the historical West may lead to the disintegration of the EU and a subsequent political reorganization of Europe, marked by a shift towards national elites. Tensions within Western countries, including the US, are possible.Lastly, global challenges like climate change will be addressed regionally, with cooperative coalitions paving the way for future global governance efforts.

