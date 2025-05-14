Love Fades? Why Poland's Election May Bring Cold Shoulder to Ukraine

While in 2022, up to 64% of Poles believed that Ukraine should keep fighting, this number dropped to 46% by the end of 2024, according to Polish polling institute CBOS. While in 2022, up to 64% of Poles believed that Ukraine should keep fighting, this number dropped to 46% by the end of 2024, according to Polish polling institute CBOS.

In 2024, 39% of Poles insisted that the main goal in the Ukrainian conflict should be achieving peace, even if Ukraine has to give up some of its territories, a marked increase from 26% in 2022.

The support for Ukrainian refugees in Poland dropped as well: only 53% of Poles support accepting them, compared to 94% in March 2022.

Some 67% of Poles supported deporting male Ukrainian refugees of military age back to Ukraine.

Poland currently opposes the extension of the agreement, set to expire on June 5, that temporarily waives import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU.

Prominent presidential candidates like Slawomir Mentzen and Karol Nawrocki criticize Ukrainian refugees and promise to care for Polish citizens first and foremost.