Putin Calls Malaysia 'Reliable, Significant' Partner of Russia

Putin Calls Malaysia 'Reliable, Significant' Partner of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Moscow on Wednesday called Malaysia a reliable and important partner for Russia.

The Malaysian prime minister arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Tuesday. Economic ties between Russia and Malaysia are stable, the Russian president said, adding that although bilateral trade decreased only insignificantly last year, it remains good.

