Putin Calls Malaysia 'Reliable, Significant' Partner of Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Moscow on Wednesday called Malaysia a reliable and important partner for Russia.
The Malaysian prime minister arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Tuesday.
"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, dear friends, allow me to welcome you cordially in Moscow. Malaysia is our long-standing, very reliable and significant partner both in general and in Southeast Asia," Putin said during the meeting.
Economic ties between Russia and Malaysia are stable, the Russian president said, adding that although bilateral trade decreased only insignificantly last year, it remains good.
"The Intergovernmental Commission should pay attention to this, look for reasons and do everything to get to a positive trend of development," Putin added.
