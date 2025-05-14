https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/putin-thanks-brazil-chinas-leaders-for-desire-to-help-resolve-ukraine-conflict-1122053821.html
Putin Thanks Brazil, China's Leaders for Desire to Help Resolve Ukraine Conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a phone call during a technical stop of a Brazilian government plane in Moscow on its way from China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a phone call during a technical stop of a Brazilian government plane in Moscow on its way from China, and the Russian leader expressed gratitude to the leadership of Brazil and China for their desire to contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. Silva told Putin that he intended to do everything possible to promote the success of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul, the statement said, adding that the leaders confirmed their commitment to developing the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a phone call during a technical stop of a Brazilian government plane in Moscow on its way from China, and the Russian leader expressed gratitude to the leadership of Brazil and China for their desire to contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to the leadership of Brazil and China for their sincere desire to make a constructive contribution to finding ways to resolve the [Ukraine] conflict," the Kremlin said.
Silva told Putin that he intended to do everything possible to promote the success of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul, the statement said, adding that the leaders confirmed their commitment to developing the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership.