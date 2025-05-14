Russian Delegation Will Wait for Ukrainian Side in Istanbul - Kremlin
10:30 GMT 14.05.2025 (Updated: 10:35 GMT 14.05.2025)
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankSunset over Saint Basil's Cathedral and Spasskaya Tower in Moscow, Russia.
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian team will be in Istanbul on May 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Indeed, the Russian delegation will be waiting for the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul on May 15, Thursday, that is, tomorrow," Peskov told reporters.
The Kremlin has not yet announced the composition of the Russian delegation, but will do so when it receives the appropriate instructions from President Vladimir Putin, the official said.
"I can only confirm once again that everything the president said in his statement on May 11 remains relevant," he added.
Europe To Become Less Secure Because of Nuclear Proliferation
In other matters, the proliferation of nuclear weapons in Europe will not add security to the European continent, the Kremlin spokesman said.
On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country is ready for dialogue on the deployment of its nuclear-armed aircraft in other EU countries.
"The proliferation of nuclear weapons on the European continent is something that will not add security, predictability and stability to the European continent," Peskov told reporters.
Countries possessing nuclear weapons face significant efforts to form a strategic security architecture in Europe, the official said, adding that the architecture of strategic security in Europe is now in a deplorable state.
On Putin's Foreign Policy Activities
The exact dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran have not yet been agreed upon, but he has a valid invitation to visit the country, Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Indeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin has a valid invitation to pay an official or working visit to Iran ... The dates have not yet been agreed upon. As soon as they are agreed upon, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.
Russia highly values partnership relations with Iran, the official added.
Moscow will also inform about possible contacts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva if they are planned in some form, he added.
"At the moment I cannot say anything about this. If contacts are agreed upon in some form, we will inform you immediately," Peskov told reporters.