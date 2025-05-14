https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/russian-delegation-will-wait-for-ukrainian-side-in-istanbul---kremlin-1122050165.html

Russian Delegation Will Wait for Ukrainian Side in Istanbul - Kremlin

The Russian delegation will be waiting for the Ukrainian side in Istanbul on May 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin has not yet announced the composition of the Russian delegation, but will do so when it receives the appropriate instructions from President Vladimir Putin, the official said. Europe To Become Less Secure Because of Nuclear Proliferation In other matters, the proliferation of nuclear weapons in Europe will not add security to the European continent, the Kremlin spokesman said.On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country is ready for dialogue on the deployment of its nuclear-armed aircraft in other EU countries.Countries possessing nuclear weapons face significant efforts to form a strategic security architecture in Europe, the official said, adding that the architecture of strategic security in Europe is now in a deplorable state.On Putin's Foreign Policy ActivitiesThe exact dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran have not yet been agreed upon, but he has a valid invitation to visit the country, Peskov said on Wednesday.Russia highly values ​​partnership relations with Iran, the official added.Moscow will also inform about possible contacts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva if they are planned in some form, he added.

