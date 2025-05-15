LIVE UPDATES: Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul

Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed resuming direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, marking the first face-to-face negotiations in three years. The Russian delegation is being led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.
13:31 GMT 15.05.2025
Erdogan's Meeting With Zelensky Ends in Ankara After Nearly 3 Hours - Reports
A meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara has ended after nearly 3 hours, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Thursday.
The talks lasted two hours and 40 minutes, the report said.
12:11 GMT 15.05.2025
Trump Says 'Nothing Going to Happen' on Ukraine Until He, Putin Get Together
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that "nothing is going to happen" on the Ukraine peace process until he and Russian President Vladimir Putin "get together."
"I am not disappointed in anything ... I know nothing about a delegation. I have not even checked. Look, nothing is going to happen until Putin and I get together. Okay? And obviously he was not going to go. He was going to go, but he thought I was going to go. He was not going if I was not there. And I do not believe anything is going to happen ... until he and I get together," Trump told reporters aboard the Air Force One when asked whether he is disappointed about the composition of the Russian delegation for Istanbul talks.
11:57 GMT 15.05.2025
Goal of Direct Talks Proposed by Putin to Establish Lasting Peace - Russia's Delegation Head
The goal of the direct negotiations proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin is to establish a long–term and lasting peace by eliminating the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks in Istanbul Vladimir Medinsky said on Thursday.
The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul on behalf of the President of Russia and is ready for serious professional work, Medinsky said on Telegram.
"The point of the direct negotiations proposed by Vladimir Putin is to establish a long-term and lasting peace by eliminating the root causes of the conflict," Medinsky said.
11:56 GMT 15.05.2025
Ukrainian Delegation Not Present at Negotiating Site in Istanbul Yet
"As you know, on May 11, the president took the initiative to hold direct talks between Russia and Ukraine without preconditions, we are talking about direct negotiations. The Russian delegation is already in Istanbul, as the president said, and in the morning it is waiting for its counterparts from the Ukrainian side, who are not there yet," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
11:55 GMT 15.05.2025
No One Doubts That Negotiations Around Ukraine Will Be Difficult - Lavrov
"The Americans supported our president's proposal, we need to give negotiations a chance, no one guarantees that everything will be smooth without problems, on the contrary, there will definitely be problems, as it was three years ago in Istanbul, when the initialed principles were ready to put them on negotiating paper, and the UK forbade the Kiev regime to continue this is a process that could end with a settlement," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Diplomatic Club.
11:54 GMT 15.05.2025
Serious Security Measures Taken Ahead of Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul
Serious security measures have been taken ahead of the upcoming Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, with military personnel on duty outside the presidential office, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
At around 9:00 local time (06:00 GMT), the area near the presidential administration office was guarded by a large number of police and military personnel, and several police buses were parked nearby.
The situation is generally calm, with many Turkish and Russian journalists standing nearby, closer to the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel.
11:53 GMT 15.05.2025
Russia Hopes Its Arguments Will Be Heard by Ukrainian Side in Istanbul
"We are watching closely, wishing the best. We hope that all our arguments will be heard by the Ukrainian side, but the work has just begun. It is not worth making predictions about the negotiations," top Russian senator for foreign affairs Grigory Karasin told Sputnik.
11:53 GMT 15.05.2025
Putin Held Meeting on Wednesday Evening to Prepare for Upcoming Istanbul Talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting late on May 14 to prepare for the upcoming negotiations in Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"On the eve of our delegation's departure to Istanbul, president Putin held a meeting to prepare for the upcoming negotiations with the Ukrainian side yesterday evening," Peskov told reporters.
In addition to the negotiating team, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, National Guard head Viktor Zolotov, Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov and commanders of the armed forces' groups in the special military operation zone participated at the meeting, the official said.
11:52 GMT 15.05.2025
Russia-Ukraine Talks to Be Held at Same Place in Istanbul As in 2022
The talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul are expected to take place on Thursday at the same place as in 2022, a source told Sputnik.