LIVE UPDATES: Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul

Trump Says 'Nothing Going to Happen' on Ukraine Until He, Putin Get Together

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that "nothing is going to happen" on the Ukraine peace process until he and Russian President Vladimir Putin "get together."

"I am not disappointed in anything ... I know nothing about a delegation. I have not even checked. Look, nothing is going to happen until Putin and I get together. Okay? And obviously he was not going to go. He was going to go, but he thought I was going to go. He was not going if I was not there. And I do not believe anything is going to happen ... until he and I get together," Trump told reporters aboard the Air Force One when asked whether he is disappointed about the composition of the Russian delegation for Istanbul talks.