Tehran Hosts 2024 Andrey Stenin Photo Contest Winners Exhibition With Mehr Media Support

The exhibition of laureates of the 2024 Andrey Stenin International Photojournalism Contest opened in Iran’s capital. It features 30 works by photojournalists from India, Russia, Italy, Syria, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, and other countries, at the Howzeh Honari art space.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mehr CEO Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati and Rafael Gevorkyan, the chargé d’affaires of Russia in Iran.At the opening, Rahmati stated:“Today’s exhibition is not just a collection of photographs. We are witnessing human stories, and each photo tells a new story—sometimes of suffering, sometimes of hope—but always centered on the human being. What makes this event special is that it focuses on the young generation of photographers from around the world. The opening of the Andrey Stenin exhibition in Tehran is the result of long and continuous cooperation between Iranian and Russian media, such as the Rossiya Segodnya media group (Sputnik's parent company). Our relationship goes beyond situational or project cooperation; it is based on mutual understanding and strategic partnership—relationships formed and strengthened through professional exchange, joint work, and a shared vision of global issues.”This was echoed by Gevorkyan. In his speech, he recalled the deep roots of Russian-Iranian cooperation in photography, citing the example of Anton Sevrugin, the first Russian photographer who worked at the court of Qajar Shah Nasreddin in the 19th century and was the first to popularize photography in Iran. He also emphasized that in the past 10 years, more than 60 journalists covering conflict zones have been killed by the Ukrainian regime, and that these facts are grossly suppressed in Western countries.Alexander Shtol, executive director of the Andrey Stenin International Photo Contest, also congratulated attendees via video message:“Since the competition’s inception in 2014, Iran has always been an important part of the project, so I am especially pleased that the exhibition is opening in Tehran. Iranian photojournalists are among the most vibrant and active participants in the competition, repeatedly winning awards in its categories.”The 2024 competition roadshow has already been hosted by China, Tanzania, Serbia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the UAE, South Africa, and India.

