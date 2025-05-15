https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/trump-says-ready-to-join-russia-ukraine-peace-talks-in-istanbul-1122055361.html
Trump Says Ready to Join Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks in Istanbul
Sputnik International
Donald Trump has announced his willingness to travel to Istanbul this Friday to participate in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. 15.05.2025, Sputnik International
The first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years are scheduled for Thursday in Istanbul at the suggestion of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian delegation to the talks will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
