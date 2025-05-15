https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/us-veteran-blows-whistle-on-pentagon-lies-and-war-crimes-in-bombshell-interview-1122054999.html
US Veteran Blows Whistle on Pentagon Lies and War Crimes in Bombshell Interview
In a bombshell interview with Sputnik, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Yugoslavia and Iraq exposes rampant corruption in the military, unpunished
His firsthand account shatters the sanitized official narrative. Watch the full, unfiltered interview now.
Interview with US Air Force veteran, who served in Yugoslavia and Iraq
Interview with US Air Force veteran, who served in Yugoslavia and Iraq
US Veteran Blows Whistle on Pentagon Lies and War Crimes in Bombshell Interview
Exclusive
In a bombshell interview with Sputnik, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Yugoslavia and Iraq exposes rampant corruption in the military, unpunished BlackWater war crimes, and how Washington deceives its own troops.
Watch the full, unfiltered interview now.