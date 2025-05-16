Rossiya Segodnya Unveils Rare WWII Photos in Paris Exhibition Commemorating 80 Years Since Victory
A photo exhibition titled "Liberation of Europe" has opened in Paris, commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory over fascism.
The exhibition features rare archival photographs from Sovinformburo, owned by the international media group Rossiya Segodnya (Sputnik’s parent company), many of which are being shown to the public for the first time.
The display of 30 photographs is part of the project "Liberation. The Path to Victory," supported by the Union of Cossack Warriors of Russia and Abroad and the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives.
At the opening ceremony, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov highlighted the historic role of the Cossacks in the liberation of Paris and emphasized the continuity of generations:
"Today, the Cossacks are once again fighting for Russia, just as their grandfathers did."
Alexander Yakovenko, deputy head of Rossiya Segodnya, stressed the importance of preserving historical memory: "The USSR suffered 27 million losses. This exhibition is a tribute to the veteran liberators."
The exhibition will also be held in Warsaw and Madrid.
