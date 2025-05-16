https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/russia-reminds-ukraine-at-talks-in-istanbul-of-terms-of-2022-agreements-1122068090.html

Russia Reminds Ukraine at Talks in Istanbul of Terms of 2022 Agreements

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian delegation reminded the Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul of the terms of mutual agreements in 2022, Russian presidential aide...

The presidential aide clarified that the Russian delegation "quoted and recalled" the conditions that had been agreed with Ukraine back in February 2022 in Gomel. Napoleon said that war and negotiations should be conducted simultaneously, Medinsky said in response to those offering to begin talks after a "ceasefire." The official also recalled Bismarck warned those who tried to deceive Russians with a saying that sooner or later Russians "always get what belongs to them."

