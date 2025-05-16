International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/russia-reminds-ukraine-at-talks-in-istanbul-of-terms-of-2022-agreements-1122068090.html
Russia Reminds Ukraine at Talks in Istanbul of Terms of 2022 Agreements
Russia Reminds Ukraine at Talks in Istanbul of Terms of 2022 Agreements
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian delegation reminded the Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul of the terms of mutual agreements in 2022, Russian presidential aide... 16.05.2025, Sputnik International
2025-05-16T16:16+0000
2025-05-16T16:16+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122068334_0:0:2917:1642_1920x0_80_0_0_8314b679b3f7889abb3229e152cbf2c3.jpg
The presidential aide clarified that the Russian delegation "quoted and recalled" the conditions that had been agreed with Ukraine back in February 2022 in Gomel. Napoleon said that war and negotiations should be conducted simultaneously, Medinsky said in response to those offering to begin talks after a "ceasefire." The official also recalled Bismarck warned those who tried to deceive Russians with a saying that sooner or later Russians "always get what belongs to them."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/media-hype-vs-megaphone-diplomacy-what-russia-ukraine-istanbul-talks-reveal-1122067014.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122068334_188:0:2917:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_05ddfcd4469a1ba5a2b2ebe26e4f2326.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown
ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown

Russia Reminds Ukraine at Talks in Istanbul of Terms of 2022 Agreements

16:16 GMT 16.05.2025
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankIstanbul talks
Istanbul talks - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2025
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian delegation reminded the Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul of the terms of mutual agreements in 2022, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks Vladimir Medinsky said on Friday.
The presidential aide clarified that the Russian delegation "quoted and recalled" the conditions that had been agreed with Ukraine back in February 2022 in Gomel.
"It was very important to recall what we agreed on in Gomel at the end of February. And how could it all have ended if Ukraine had agreed to peace at the end of February. They did not agree, they played for time and after that, it means that the next stage of the agreements was already in Istanbul," Medinsky told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
Istanbul talks - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2025
Analysis
Media Hype vs Megaphone Diplomacy: What Russia-Ukraine Istanbul Talks Reveal
15:46 GMT
Napoleon said that war and negotiations should be conducted simultaneously, Medinsky said in response to those offering to begin talks after a "ceasefire."
The official also recalled Bismarck warned those who tried to deceive Russians with a saying that sooner or later Russians "always get what belongs to them."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала