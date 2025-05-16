https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/russia-reminds-ukraine-at-talks-in-istanbul-of-terms-of-2022-agreements-1122068090.html
Russia Reminds Ukraine at Talks in Istanbul of Terms of 2022 Agreements
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian delegation reminded the Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul of the terms of mutual agreements in 2022, Russian presidential aide...
The presidential aide clarified that the Russian delegation "quoted and recalled" the conditions that had been agreed with Ukraine back in February 2022 in Gomel. Napoleon said that war and negotiations should be conducted simultaneously, Medinsky said in response to those offering to begin talks after a "ceasefire." The official also recalled Bismarck warned those who tried to deceive Russians with a saying that sooner or later Russians "always get what belongs to them."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian delegation reminded the Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul of the terms of mutual agreements in 2022, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks Vladimir Medinsky said on Friday.
The presidential aide clarified that the Russian delegation "quoted and recalled" the conditions that had been agreed with Ukraine back in February 2022 in Gomel.
"It was very important to recall what we agreed on in Gomel at the end of February. And how could it all have ended if Ukraine had agreed to peace at the end of February. They did not agree, they played for time and after that, it means that the next stage of the agreements was already in Istanbul," Medinsky told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
Napoleon said that war and negotiations should be conducted simultaneously, Medinsky said in response to those offering to begin talks after a "ceasefire."
The official also recalled Bismarck warned those who tried to deceive Russians with a saying that sooner or later Russians "always get what belongs to them."