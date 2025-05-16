https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/ukrainian-air-force-says-contact-with-f-16-lost-while-carrying-out-tasks-1122063285.html
Ukrainian Air Force Says Contact With F-16 Lost While Carrying Out 'Tasks'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian air force said on Friday that contact with an F-16 fighter jet was lost while the plane was performing "tasks."
The pilot was found and evacuated. A commission to clarify the circumstances has been appointed and has already begun work.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian air force said on Friday that contact with an F-16 fighter jet was lost while the plane was performing "tasks."
"At about 03:30 a.m. [0:30 GMT] on May 16, 2025, contact with the F-16 aircraft was lost. The Ukrainian fighter was performing tasks ... An emergency situation arose on board. The pilot took the aircraft away from the populated area and successfully ejected," the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram.
The pilot was found and evacuated. A commission to clarify the circumstances has been appointed and has already begun work.
The War Zone portal reported on May 1 that the United States had been sending retired F-16 fighter jets
from an aircraft boneyard to Ukraine, where they would be used as spare parts for jets supplied by Europe.