Ukrainian Air Force Says Contact With F-16 Lost While Carrying Out 'Tasks'

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian air force said on Friday that contact with an F-16 fighter jet was lost while the plane was performing "tasks."

The pilot was found and evacuated. A commission to clarify the circumstances has been appointed and has already begun work. The War Zone portal reported on May 1 that the United States had been sending retired F-16 fighter jets from an aircraft boneyard to Ukraine, where they would be used as spare parts for jets supplied by Europe.

