Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul Ends After Almost 2 Hours - Source
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Air Force Says Contact With F-16 Lost While Carrying Out 'Tasks'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian air force said on Friday that contact with an F-16 fighter jet was lost while the plane was performing "tasks."
The pilot was found and evacuated. A commission to clarify the circumstances has been appointed and has already begun work. The War Zone portal reported on May 1 that the United States had been sending retired F-16 fighter jets from an aircraft boneyard to Ukraine, where they would be used as spare parts for jets supplied by Europe.
09:28 GMT 16.05.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian air force said on Friday that contact with an F-16 fighter jet was lost while the plane was performing "tasks."
"At about 03:30 a.m. [0:30 GMT] on May 16, 2025, contact with the F-16 aircraft was lost. The Ukrainian fighter was performing tasks ... An emergency situation arose on board. The pilot took the aircraft away from the populated area and successfully ejected," the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram.
The pilot was found and evacuated. A commission to clarify the circumstances has been appointed and has already begun work.
The War Zone portal reported on May 1 that the United States had been sending retired F-16 fighter jets from an aircraft boneyard to Ukraine, where they would be used as spare parts for jets supplied by Europe.
