Watch Live: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Kick Off in Istanbul

Negotiations between Moscow and Kiev are set to resume today in Istanbul, marking the first direct talks between the two nations in over three years. 16.05.2025, Sputnik International

2025-05-16T10:42+0000

2025-05-16T10:42+0000

2025-05-16T10:42+0000

Sputnik is providing live coverage as delegations from both sides convene in Turkiye for this renewed diplomatic effort.The Russian delegation will be led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who previously headed the Russian side during negotiations in 2022. He will be accompanied by:The renewed diplomatic push follows Putin’s weekend call for unconditional talks with Kiev, proposing May 15 in Istanbul as the starting point. In response, US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to "immediately" accept the offer. Volodymyr Zelensky later said he would be waiting for Putin in Turkiye. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that Russia was actively preparing for the negotiations.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.

