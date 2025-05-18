International
China's Unloading of US Treasuries: Quiet Dollar-Ditching Strategy in Action
China's Unloading of US Treasuries: Quiet Dollar-Ditching Strategy in Action
News that the UK has replaced China as the second-biggest foreign holder of US Treasuries is a sign of the Asian nation’s long-term policy goal of expanding the reach of its own currency without “rocking the boat” of global financial stability, says economist Alasdair Macleod.
While China’s Treasuries holdings fluctuate over time, “the background is that China in the long term wants to do away with the dollar,” Macleod, a leading independent money and credit specialist, explained to Sputnik.To that end, the recent opening of Shanghai Gold Exchange vaults in Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia are important steps toward the internationalization of the yuan for trade.According to the economist, it’s important to distinguish between Chinese and British/Japanese investment in US Treasuries. China’s holdings are owned by the People’s Bank of China, whereas in the UK and Japan it’s financial institutions, banks, investment managers and offshore US interests looking for superior bond yields.“It’s very different in character compared to China,” Macleod said. China sees its Treasury holdings as part of its foreign exchange reserves, accumulated mainly through its massive trade surpluses with other countries, and used to manage dollar holdings and ensure currency exchange rate stability.“China has this view that she doesn't want to, if you like, be responsible for creating the West’s financial problems. She will do what she can to protect herself, but she won't go out aggressively to try and disrupt Western capital markets,” Macleod emphasized.
China's Unloading of US Treasuries: Quiet Dollar-Ditching Strategy in Action

News that the UK has replaced China as the second-biggest foreign holder of US Treasuries is a sign of the Asian nation's long-term policy goal of expanding the reach of its own currency without "rocking the boat" of global financial stability, says economist Alasdair Macleod.
While China’s Treasuries holdings fluctuate over time, “the background is that China in the long term wants to do away with the dollar,” Macleod, a leading independent money and credit specialist, explained to Sputnik.
“China is making fairly positive moves in that direction to spread the use of her own yuan for trade rather than the dollar within certainly the ASEAN nations. And also, that will be extended to members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and also BRICS.”
To that end, the recent opening of Shanghai Gold Exchange vaults in Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia are important steps toward the internationalization of the yuan for trade.
Economy
For First Time in a Quarter Century, China No Longer Second-Largest Holder of US Treasury Debt
Yesterday, 16:17 GMT
“It is absolutely clear, particularly since President Trump came into office, that the Asian hegemons, China and Russia, have been keen to distance themselves from depending on the West for finance, for capital, for political influence and commercial trade. And to that extent, China has particularly been switching her export markets away from America,” Macleod said.
According to the economist, it’s important to distinguish between Chinese and British/Japanese investment in US Treasuries. China’s holdings are owned by the People’s Bank of China, whereas in the UK and Japan it’s financial institutions, banks, investment managers and offshore US interests looking for superior bond yields.
“It’s very different in character compared to China,” Macleod said. China sees its Treasury holdings as part of its foreign exchange reserves, accumulated mainly through its massive trade surpluses with other countries, and used to manage dollar holdings and ensure currency exchange rate stability.
“China has this view that she doesn't want to, if you like, be responsible for creating the West’s financial problems. She will do what she can to protect herself, but she won't go out aggressively to try and disrupt Western capital markets,” Macleod emphasized.
