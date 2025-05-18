Europe Should Brace for Surge in Arms Smuggling, 'Drone Drug Gangs' Once Ukraine Conflict Ends
© AP Photo / M. Spencer Green, FileFile photo, various guns are displayed.
A worrying report by one of Europe’s leading law enforcement think tanks has outlined why the crisis in Ukraine will give rise to entirely new kinds of crime. Here are its key points.
“A huge amount of hardware of all descriptions” leftover in Ukraine will create “a boom in the grey economy for army surplus, including cars, clothing and dual-use equipment,” and a “wave of serious arms trafficking” involving heavy weapons.
That’s according to a new report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC) studying risks associated with a potential halt to the fighting and the lifting of martial law.
The report warns of two forms of arms trafficking post-conflict:
small-scale overland smuggling to Europe, where criminals prefer “discreet” handguns, and sometimes assault rifles and grenades
“larger-scale” smuggling using containers to Africa, the Middle East and potentially Latin America, involving ex-military acting as brokers, and shipment of RPG launchers, MANPADs, heavy machine guns and assault rifles in bulk to conflict zones and criminal groups.
“For Europe, the influx of modern, high-powered weaponry into criminal hands could revolutionize the underworld,” Gi-TOC warns, citing the dramatic increases in Swedish and French gangs’ use of violence already recently witnessed.
© Photo : Screenshot of GI-TOC reportProjection by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime think tank on "exploitation opportunities" for criminal groups in Ukraine to smuggle vast quantities of arms out of Ukraine post-conflict.
Beyond smuggling, the report warns of:
Vets, foreign mercs, internally displaced persons and refugees taking to crime, with 4-5 million ex-military armed with new lethal skills, including drone warfare, which “under the right tutelage, could form new, drone-based organized crime groups,” such as “drone drug gangs.”
“Cyber veterans,” forgers and ex-special forces who may form highly violent and proficient gangs. In the latter case, the report cites the example of Mexican former special forces vets trained by the US that later became drug cartel members.
“Healing” of regional transnational organized crime links disrupted by the conflict.
A boom in sex trafficking, scam call centers, synthetic drug production and other criminal enterprises already plaguing Ukraine and displaced/refugee communities.
Embezzlement of reconstruction funds and conflict between Ukraine’s new and old oligarchs.
© Photo : Screenshot / GI-TOCPossible structure and operations of a drug drone gang. Illustration from report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime on opportunities for criminal gangs to create new types of criminal enterprises post-conflict in Ukraine.
The report confirms concerns Russia has been voicing since 2022 – that the Ukrainian conflict will inevitably turn into a gangster’s paradise for criminals and arms smugglers seeking to make a profit off the conflict.