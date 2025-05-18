https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/europe-should-brace-for-surge-in-arms-smuggling-drone-drug-gangs-once-ukraine-conflict-ends-1122076144.html

Europe Should Brace for Surge in Arms Smuggling, 'Drone Drug Gangs' Once Ukraine Conflict Ends

Europe Should Brace for Surge in Arms Smuggling, 'Drone Drug Gangs' Once Ukraine Conflict Ends

Sputnik International

A worrying report by one of Europe’s leading law enforcement think tanks has outlined why the crisis in Ukraine will give rise to entirely new kinds of crime. Here are its key points.

2025-05-18T11:44+0000

2025-05-18T11:44+0000

2025-05-18T11:44+0000

world

ukraine

weapons

smuggling

crime

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106171/76/1061717638_0:220:4872:2961_1920x0_80_0_0_286950168e4ee2444d3d6610dafeb3a3.jpg

“A huge amount of hardware of all descriptions” leftover in Ukraine will create “a boom in the grey economy for army surplus, including cars, clothing and dual-use equipment,” and a “wave of serious arms trafficking” involving heavy weapons.That’s according to a new report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC) studying risks associated with a potential halt to the fighting and the lifting of martial law.The report warns of two forms of arms trafficking post-conflict:Beyond smuggling, the report warns of:The report confirms concerns Russia has been voicing since 2022 – that the Ukrainian conflict will inevitably turn into a gangster’s paradise for criminals and arms smugglers seeking to make a profit off the conflict.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

will criminal groups emerge stronger from ukraine war, will ukraine war create new heavily armed gangs, are weapons being smuggled out of ukraine, is ukraine a drug smuggler's paradise