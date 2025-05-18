https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/orban-eu-should-follow-us-on-ukraine-1122074598.html

Orban: EU Should Follow US on Ukraine

The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has stated that there is no point in Europe going down different paths with the US.

The European Union must understand that it needs to join the American approach to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, there is no point in going down different paths, says Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.As the prime minister told the TV2 broadcaster, if Europe strives for a ceasefire in Ukraine, "forgets" about sanctions and "returns to normal economic cooperation" with Russia, this will provide "a huge number of economic opportunities.""Europeans must understand that there is no point in going down different paths, let's join the Americans," Orban said."We need direct American-Russian, and then or before that, Russian-European negotiations. Russian-Ukrainian negotiations will never end this war. We hope that this will happen as soon as possible, but for now we can only hope for it," Orban said.The Hungarian prime minister specified that he hoped for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to happen soon, so that the parties could discuss not only the conflict in Ukraine, but also "the issue of sanctions and economic cooperation."Putin previously proposed that Ukraine resume direct negotiations without preconditions in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian leader did not rule out that during the relevant negotiations, the parties could reach an agreement on a ceasefire. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia was determined to seriously search for ways to a long-term peaceful settlement. According to him, the goals of the proposed negotiations with Ukraine are to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russia's interests.Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were expected on Thursday. The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul, but there were no contacts between the representatives of the two countries that day.The talks that took place on Friday lasted almost two hours. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the Russian delegation, announced a large-scale 1,000 for 1,000 prisoner exchange with Ukraine, saying the two parties agreed to present their vision of a possible future ceasefire. During the talks, the Ukrainian side requested a meeting of the heads of state, and Russia took this into account. Medinsky also announced Russia's readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine. The Russian side left the country after the talks.

