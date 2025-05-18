International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/trump-treasury-chief-blames-biden-for-moodys-rating-downgrade-1122079634.html
Trump Treasury Chief Blames Biden for Moody’s Rating Downgrade
Trump Treasury Chief Blames Biden for Moody’s Rating Downgrade
Sputnik International
Moody’s downgraded the US's credit rating on May 16, citing rising debt levels and political gridlock affecting fiscal policy. Up to now, the US had been rated Aaa by Moody’s going back to 1917.
2025-05-18T18:43+0000
2025-05-18T18:43+0000
economy
us
business
joe biden
donald trump
moody’s
fitch
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/12/1122079477_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_40d39147ed43e8c4cdc10ba5f187fa1f.jpg
“Moody’s is a lagging indicator – that’s what everyone thinks of credit agencies,” Scott Bessent told Meet the Press on Sunday after the last of the big three credit rating agencies stripped the US of its triple-A rating.“We didn’t get here in the past 100 days. It’s the Biden administration and the spending that we have seen over the past four years that we inherited,” Bessent said. The Trump administration is “determined to bring the spending down and grow the economy,” he added.Before the Moody's downgrade, Fitch downgraded the US to AA+ in 2023, citing fiscal deterioration, debt and gridlock. S&amp;P did so in 2011, citing political instability and the US's heavy debt burden ($14.7 trillion then, compared to $36.8 trillion now).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/moodys-downgrades-us-credit-rating-1122069674.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/12/1122079477_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef94bdd88396bda4ad566742dd3b2475.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
how important is moody's rating, who's to blame for moody's rating downgrade
how important is moody's rating, who's to blame for moody's rating downgrade

Trump Treasury Chief Blames Biden for Moody’s Rating Downgrade

18:43 GMT 18.05.2025
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaTreasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, oversight hearing of the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, oversight hearing of the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2025
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
Moody’s downgraded the US's credit rating on May 16, citing rising debt levels and political gridlock affecting fiscal policy. Up to now, the US had been rated Aaa by Moody’s going back to 1917.
“Moody’s is a lagging indicator – that’s what everyone thinks of credit agencies,” Scott Bessent told Meet the Press on Sunday after the last of the big three credit rating agencies stripped the US of its triple-A rating.
“We didn’t get here in the past 100 days. It’s the Biden administration and the spending that we have seen over the past four years that we inherited,” Bessent said. The Trump administration is “determined to bring the spending down and grow the economy,” he added.
Before the Moody's downgrade, Fitch downgraded the US to AA+ in 2023, citing fiscal deterioration, debt and gridlock. S&P did so in 2011, citing political instability and the US's heavy debt burden ($14.7 trillion then, compared to $36.8 trillion now).
A U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday, May 3, 2022 as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2025
Economy
Moody's Downgrades US Credit Rating
Yesterday, 03:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала