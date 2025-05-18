UK Flagship Braces for Houthi Attacks as It Enters the Bab al-Mandeb Strait
The HMS Prince of Wales of the Royal Navy warns that it will use its 18 F-35s if the Houthis attack the ship, Daily Mail reports.
The Royal Navy is preparing for a potential confrontation as one of its flagship carriers, HMS Prince of Wales, approaches waters near Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen.
Military plans reportedly include pre-emptive F-35 strike options against Houthi positions if the carrier comes under attack while navigating the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait — a critical maritime choke point linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
According to Whitehall sources, Downing Street has authorized elite rescue operations, with the Special Boat Service and Royal Marines cleared to recover downed pilots if necessary.
The warship, currently en route to a major Indo-Pacific deployment, is understood to be carrying 18 F-35 fighter jets.