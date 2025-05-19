International
Putin-Trump Phone Call Has Started - Report
Bad News For Globalists: Russia Bans Amnesty International as 'Undesirable'
Bad News For Globalists: Russia Bans Amnesty International as 'Undesirable'
Moscow Banned Amnesty International, calling it a Russophobic propaganda machine bankrolled by the West.
The organization positions itself as an active advocate for the protection of human rights in the world, but, in fact, its London headquarters is a training center for global Russophobic projects paid for by supporters of Kiev, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said.The organization's members support extremist organizations and finance the activities of foreign agents, the release added.
Bad News For Globalists: Russia Bans Amnesty International as 'Undesirable'

12:29 GMT 19.05.2025 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 19.05.2025)
Russia Banned Amnesty International, calling it a Russophobic propaganda machine bankrolled by the West.
Accusations:
Training anti-Russia ops from London HQ
Funding extremists & foreign agents
Smearing Russia under the guise of "human rights"
The organization positions itself as an active advocate for the protection of human rights in the world, but, in fact, its London headquarters is a training center for global Russophobic projects paid for by supporters of Kiev, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said.
The organization's members support extremist organizations and finance the activities of foreign agents, the release added.
