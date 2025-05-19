https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/bad-news-for-globalists-russia-bans-amnesty-international-as-undesirable-1122083730.html
Bad News For Globalists: Russia Bans Amnesty International as 'Undesirable'
Bad News For Globalists: Russia Bans Amnesty International as 'Undesirable'
Sputnik International
Moscow Banned Amnesty International, calling it a Russophobic propaganda machine bankrolled by the West.
2025-05-19T12:29+0000
2025-05-19T12:29+0000
2025-05-19T12:46+0000
russia
russia
amnesty international
russian prosecutor general’s office
ban
russophobia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103607/84/1036078440_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d79cdca9d40517a58255af25fd550278.jpg
Accusations: The organization positions itself as an active advocate for the protection of human rights in the world, but, in fact, its London headquarters is a training center for global Russophobic projects paid for by supporters of Kiev, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said.The organization's members support extremist organizations and finance the activities of foreign agents, the release added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/russophobe-and-hypocrite-who-is-going-to-become-eus-new-chief-diplomat-1120193507.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103607/84/1036078440_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7529dc719707aa4baffd762b1aa53cd9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
amnesty international, russophobic propaganda, russia bans amnesty international
amnesty international, russophobic propaganda, russia bans amnesty international
Bad News For Globalists: Russia Bans Amnesty International as 'Undesirable'
12:29 GMT 19.05.2025 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 19.05.2025)
Russia Banned Amnesty International, calling it a Russophobic propaganda machine bankrolled by the West.
Training anti-Russia ops from London HQ
Funding extremists & foreign agents
Smearing Russia under the guise of "human rights"
The organization positions itself as an active advocate for the protection of human rights in the world, but, in fact, its London headquarters is a training center for global Russophobic
projects paid for by supporters of Kiev, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said.
The organization's members support extremist organizations and finance the activities of foreign agents, the release added.
18 September 2024, 17:39 GMT