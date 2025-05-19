International
FULL VIDEO: Putin Talks to Media After Phone Call With Trump
FULL VIDEO: Putin Talks to Media After Phone Call With Trump
After a 2-hour long phone call with Trump, Putin briefed journalists on the matter.
The Russian President called the conversation substantive, frank, and very useful.Putin said that he expressed gratitude to Trump for the US participation in the renewal of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine. Watch the video to learn ALL THE DETAILS!
17:22 GMT 19.05.2025 (Updated: 17:39 GMT 19.05.2025)
Putin said that the conversation with Trump lasted more than 2 hours.
The Russian President called the conversation substantive, frank, and very useful.
Putin said that he expressed gratitude to Trump for the US participation in the renewal of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Watch the video to learn ALL THE DETAILS!
