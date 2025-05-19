https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/full-video-putin-talks-to-media-after-phone-call-with-trump-1122089179.html
FULL VIDEO: Putin Talks to Media After Phone Call With Trump
FULL VIDEO: Putin Talks to Media After Phone Call With Trump
Sputnik International
After a 2-hour long phone call with Trump, Putin briefed journalists on the matter.
2025-05-19T17:22+0000
2025-05-19T17:22+0000
2025-05-19T17:39+0000
world
vladimir putin
donald trump
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/13/1122089441_6:0:1080:604_1920x0_80_0_0_e6029088e78e3d7cc06e34550b779fb9.png
The Russian President called the conversation substantive, frank, and very useful.Putin said that he expressed gratitude to Trump for the US participation in the renewal of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine. Watch the video to learn ALL THE DETAILS!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/13/1122089441_141:0:946:604_1920x0_80_0_0_4ecf33b08af1201835c4cff601771578.png
Putin talks to media after a phone call with Trump - FULL VIDEO
Sputnik International
Putin talks to media after a phone call with Trump - FULL VIDEO
2025-05-19T17:22+0000
true
PT3M28S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin-trump phone call, putin, trump
putin-trump phone call, putin, trump
FULL VIDEO: Putin Talks to Media After Phone Call With Trump
17:22 GMT 19.05.2025 (Updated: 17:39 GMT 19.05.2025)
Putin said that the conversation with Trump lasted more than 2 hours.
The Russian President called the conversation substantive, frank, and very useful.
Putin said that he expressed gratitude to Trump for the US participation in the renewal of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Watch the video to learn ALL THE DETAILS!