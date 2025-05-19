https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/joe-biden-diagnosed-with-prostate-cancer-1122080985.html

Joe Biden Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Joe Biden Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said he was saddened by the news of his predecessor Joe Biden being diagnosed with cancer and wished him a successful recovery.

2025-05-19T03:59+0000

2025-05-19T03:59+0000

2025-05-19T04:23+0000

americas

joe biden

donald trump

cancer

prostate cancer

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0a/1120838548_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_ef873503823b50d79dc973dddaf5e90d.jpg

The former US president, Joe Biden, had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, the New York Times reported, citing Biden's press secretary. The disease is effectively treatable, the representative of the former US leader noted. Biden, now 82, dropped out of the 2024 presidential race amid concerns about his health. He is known for regularly slipping up, forgetting things, and stumbling in public.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250314/biden-autopen-scandal-revives-scary-questions-about-who-really-called-the-shots-during-his-reign-1121639838.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden cancer, joe biden health, biden cancer diagnosis, biden health problems, biden prostate cancer