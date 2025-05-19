https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/joe-biden-diagnosed-with-prostate-cancer-1122080985.html
Joe Biden Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer
Joe Biden Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer
US President Donald Trump said he was saddened by the news of his predecessor Joe Biden being diagnosed with cancer and wished him a successful recovery.
The former US president, Joe Biden, had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, the New York Times reported, citing Biden's press secretary. The disease is effectively treatable, the representative of the former US leader noted. Biden, now 82, dropped out of the 2024 presidential race amid concerns about his health. He is known for regularly slipping up, forgetting things, and stumbling in public.
03:59 GMT 19.05.2025 (Updated: 04:23 GMT 19.05.2025)
The former US president, Joe Biden, had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, the New York Times reported, citing Biden's press secretary.
"Melania [First Lady of the United States] and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill [Biden, former First Lady] and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Trump said on Truth Social.
Donald J. Trump
US President
The disease is effectively treatable, the representative of the former US leader noted. Biden, now 82, dropped out of the 2024 presidential race amid concerns about his health. He is known for regularly slipping up, forgetting things, and stumbling in public.