Trump Says Call With Putin Went 'Very Well'

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Monday that his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day went "very well" and that the tone and the spirit of the conversation were "excellent."
"Just completed my two hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well...The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it wasn't, I would say so now, rather than later," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.Trump indicated that he had briefed Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders including Ursula von der Leyen, France's Macron, Italy's Meloni, Germany's Merz, Finland's Stubb on the call and about the start of immediate talks."The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!" Trump said.The president further indicated that the conversation with Putin also included a discussion on trade and the opportunity to turn swords into plowshares."Russia wants to do large scale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic 'bloodbath' is over, and I agree. There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED," Trump emphasized. Likewise, Ukraine can be a "great beneficiary" on trade during the process of rebuilding, he added.
