https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/putin-reveals-to-trump-ukraine-carried-out-drone-attacks-on-moscow-ahead-of-victory-day-1122097292.html
Putin Reveals to Trump: Ukraine Carried Out Drone Attacks on Moscow Ahead of Victory Day
Putin Reveals to Trump: Ukraine Carried Out Drone Attacks on Moscow Ahead of Victory Day
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin informed US President Donald Trump during a phone call about Ukraine's attacks on the eve of Victory Day celebrations in Russia and the prevention of the threat of terrorist attacks near the Kremlin on the eve of Victory Day, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.
2025-05-20T12:46+0000
2025-05-20T12:46+0000
2025-05-20T12:46+0000
russia
vladimir putin
donald trump
yuri ushakov
moscow
ukraine
russia
kremlin
red square
victory day
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg
More from Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov:
moscow
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_1116:0:3847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da47204dc0f0f9441d1f9a2a4d3fcc15.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin reveals to trump, russian president vladimir putin, us president donald trump, drone attacks
putin reveals to trump, russian president vladimir putin, us president donald trump, drone attacks
Putin Reveals to Trump: Ukraine Carried Out Drone Attacks on Moscow Ahead of Victory Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin informed US President Donald Trump during a phone call about Ukraine's attacks on the eve of Victory Day celebrations in Russia and the prevention of the threat of terrorist attacks near the Kremlin on the eve of Victory Day, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.
More from Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov:
Terror threats near the Kremlin and Red Square were also foiled – part of what Putin called Ukraine’s attempt to "scare off" foreign leaders from attending the celebrations
In the same call, the two leaders “reflected on the US-USSR wartime brotherhood” during WWII
Trump expressed regret that, due to "strange circumstances," the two nations are now “not just divided – but are quite apart”
Trump was "profoundly impressed" by the immense price Russia paid for victory in WWII
POTUS admitted: "When I talk about this in America, many simply don’t believe me – but the fact remains: the Russian people sacrificed more lives than anyone else."