Putin Reveals to Trump: Ukraine Carried Out Drone Attacks on Moscow Ahead of Victory Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed US President Donald Trump during a phone call about Ukraine's attacks on the eve of Victory Day celebrations in Russia and the prevention of the threat of terrorist attacks near the Kremlin on the eve of Victory Day, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

2025

