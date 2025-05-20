https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/russian-forces-destroy-up-to-70-ukraine-soldiers-in-training-camp-in-sumy-region-1122098995.html
Russian Forces Destroy Up to 70 Ukraine Soldiers in Training Camp in Sumy Region
Russian Forces Destroy Up to 70 Ukraine Soldiers in Training Camp in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces destroyed up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers in a training camp in the Sumy Region with an Iskander strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2025-05-20T19:16+0000
2025-05-20T19:16+0000
2025-05-20T19:16+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/14/1122099280_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3ccf7b858a7554932a9b95bad51f5817.jpg
"As a result of the reconnaissance activities of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, a training camp of the 1st separate special forces brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine was discovered in the area of the settlement of Shostka, Sumy Region. The coordinates of the target were transferred to the calculations of the Iskander missile defense system, which launched a missile strike. As a result of the strike, up to 70 Ukrainian servicepeople were killed, including 20 instructors. An ammunition depot and up to 10 pieces of automotive equipment were also destroyed," the ministry said.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/14/1122099280_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_134181f2f22a3059837eab05604973ad.jpg
Russian forces have destroyed up to 70 Ukrainian troops in a training camp in the Sumy region with an Iskander missile strike, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Sputnik International
Russian forces have destroyed up to 70 Ukrainian troops in a training camp in the Sumy region with an Iskander missile strike, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
2025-05-20T19:16+0000
true
PT0M42S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian forces destroy ukrainian soldiers in sumy region
russian forces destroy ukrainian soldiers in sumy region
Russian Forces Destroy Up to 70 Ukraine Soldiers in Training Camp in Sumy Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces destroyed up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers in a training camp in the Sumy Region with an Iskander strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of the reconnaissance activities of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, a training camp of the 1st separate special forces brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine was discovered in the area of the settlement of Shostka, Sumy Region. The coordinates of the target were transferred to the calculations of the Iskander missile defense system, which launched a missile strike. As a result of the strike, up to 70 Ukrainian servicepeople were killed, including 20 instructors. An ammunition depot and up to 10 pieces of automotive equipment were also destroyed," the ministry said.