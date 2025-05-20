https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/russian-forces-destroy-up-to-70-ukraine-soldiers-in-training-camp-in-sumy-region-1122098995.html

Russian Forces Destroy Up to 70 Ukraine Soldiers in Training Camp in Sumy Region

The Russian armed forces destroyed up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers in a training camp in the Sumy Region with an Iskander strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the reconnaissance activities of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, a training camp of the 1st separate special forces brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine was discovered in the area of the settlement of Shostka, Sumy Region. The coordinates of the target were transferred to the calculations of the Iskander missile defense system, which launched a missile strike. As a result of the strike, up to 70 Ukrainian servicepeople were killed, including 20 instructors. An ammunition depot and up to 10 pieces of automotive equipment were also destroyed," the ministry said.

