Putin Visits Russia's Kursk Region

Prior to this, the Russian president visited the Kursk Region on March 12. At the time, he held a meeting at one of the command posts of the Kursk troop grouping.

There the Russian president met with volunteers, visited the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2 under construction, and the city of Kurchatov to hold a strategy meeting with Kursk regional officials.On Ukrainian Militants During Wednesday's meetings, he said that the enemy is still trying to move towards the Russian border. "Even in a contest of idiots, they would take a second place. Why? Because they are idiots. By doing so [targeting the monuments], they show who they are," Putin noted. He emphasized that in Ukraine and in the West, Russia­-related monuments are dismantled in order “to erase the memory of those who look towards Russia.”On the Role of Clergy The clergy's help is always in demand, "both in peacetime and now, during this ordeal," the Russian head of state pointed out. On Russia's Goals Putin expressed confidence that Russia will achieve all its goals through the unity of its citizens.When conducting military operations, one cannot do without equipment and ammunition, but motivation and a person's readiness to take actions that the Motherland expects of them are of paramount importance, according to Putin.

