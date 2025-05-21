International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Putin Visits Russia's Kursk Region
Prior to this, the Russian president visited the Kursk Region on March 12. At the time, he held a meeting at one of the command posts of the Kursk troop grouping.
There the Russian president met with volunteers, visited the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2 under construction, and the city of Kurchatov to hold a strategy meeting with Kursk regional officials.On Ukrainian Militants During Wednesday's meetings, he said that the enemy is still trying to move towards the Russian border. "Even in a contest of idiots, they would take a second place. Why? Because they are idiots. By doing so [targeting the monuments], they show who they are," Putin noted. He emphasized that in Ukraine and in the West, Russia­-related monuments are dismantled in order "to erase the memory of those who look towards Russia."On the Role of Clergy The clergy's help is always in demand, "both in peacetime and now, during this ordeal," the Russian head of state pointed out. On Russia's Goals Putin expressed confidence that Russia will achieve all its goals through the unity of its citizens.When conducting military operations, one cannot do without equipment and ammunition, but motivation and a person's readiness to take actions that the Motherland expects of them are of paramount importance, according to Putin.
Prior to this, the Russian president visited the Kursk Region on March 12. At the time, he held a meeting at one of the command posts of the Kursk troop grouping. During the meeting, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported on the encirclement of Ukrainian Armed Forces in the region.
There the Russian president met with volunteers, visited the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2 under construction, and the city of Kurchatov to hold a strategy meeting with Kursk regional officials.

Putin praised the volunteers for their "important and noble" work, which he said would remain with them for the rest of their lives.

On Ukrainian Militants

During Wednesday's meetings, he said that the enemy is still trying to move towards the Russian border.

Commenting on reports about the Ukrainian military's drone strikes on Soviet WWII monuments, the Russian president underscored that "it gives us every reason to say that these people adhere to neo-Nazi ideology."

"Even in a contest of idiots, they would take a second place. Why? Because they are idiots. By doing so [targeting the monuments], they show who they are," Putin noted.
He emphasized that in Ukraine and in the West, Russia­-related monuments are dismantled in order “to erase the memory of those who look towards Russia.”

On the Role of Clergy

Clergy of almost all traditional confessions of Russia are now on duty in the special operation zone, Putin said, adding that "they provide assistance to people in the rear and during combat operations."
The clergy's help is always in demand, "both in peacetime and now, during this ordeal," the Russian head of state pointed out.

On Russia's Goals

Putin expressed confidence that Russia will achieve all its goals through the unity of its citizens.
"The whole country is one team today. And this is the unconditional success of all our endeavors. These are the necessary conditions for achieving all our goals," the Russian president stressed.
When conducting military operations, one cannot do without equipment and ammunition, but motivation and a person's readiness to take actions that the Motherland expects of them are of paramount importance, according to Putin.
