US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin is an "undeniable" leader of Russia.
The absence of dialogue between the two largest nuclear powers, the United States and Russia, would be "irresponsible," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.
"[I]rrespective of Ukraine, there has to be some level of communication between the United States and Moscow. It's frankly irresponsible to not have the two biggest nuclear powers on the planet communicating, which was the case for three years. That doesn't mean we're going to be allies," Rubio told a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.
Putin Is an Undeniable Leader of Russia
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin is an "undeniable" leader of Russia.
"Correct," Rubio told a House Foreign Affairs Committee when asked if Putin is an "undeniable" leader of Russia.
When asked if Russia could potentially bomb the US into oblivion, Rubio affirmed that Russia possesses the largest arsenal of strategic and tactical nuclear weapons in the world.
Currently, the United States has 1,419 strategic warheads deployed, while Russia has 1,549, both positioned on various bombers and missiles, and both countries are in the process of modernizing their nuclear delivery systems.
At the same time, Russia has a total of 5,580 nuclear warheads, while the United States has 5,225 warheads, according to the Arms Control Association.
No Military Guarantees for Minerals Deal
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Wednesday that there are no military guarantees to Ukraine under the minerals deal with the United States.
"There are no military guarantees," Rubio stated during the congressional hearing.
Status of the Taliban Under Review
The United States' classification of the Taliban movement as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) is "once again" under review, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.
"I believe that classification is now once again under review. As you know, we have had some success over the last few weeks in getting some Americans that were detained [by the movement] released," Rubio told a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing when asked whether the State Department is planning to classify the Taliban as an FTO.