Rubio on US, Russia: Absence of Dialogue Between Biggest Nuclear Powers ‘Irresponsible’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin is an "undeniable" leader of Russia.

Putin Is an Undeniable Leader of Russia US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin is an "undeniable" leader of Russia.When asked if Russia could potentially bomb the US into oblivion, Rubio affirmed that Russia possesses the largest arsenal of strategic and tactical nuclear weapons in the world.Currently, the United States has 1,419 strategic warheads deployed, while Russia has 1,549, both positioned on various bombers and missiles, and both countries are in the process of modernizing their nuclear delivery systems.At the same time, Russia has a total of 5,580 nuclear warheads, while the United States has 5,225 warheads, according to the Arms Control Association.No Military Guarantees for Minerals Deal US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Wednesday that there are no military guarantees to Ukraine under the minerals deal with the United States.Status of the Taliban Under Review The United States' classification of the Taliban movement as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) is "once again" under review, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

