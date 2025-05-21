Ceasefire conditions coming – each side will draft its own terms. No delays—work on the Russia-Ukraine memo is moving fast and quiet.
"We welcome help, but no leaks" – Russia appreciates third-party mediation but insists: real diplomacy happens behind closed doors.
"9 for 9" prisoner exchange talks ongoing – Contacts with the US are progressing, but timing remains unclear.
Strategic stability in shambles – Kremlin urges rebuilding the shattered legal framework between Russia and the US.
No Vatican deal yet – Moscow hasn’t received concrete proposals on Ukraine talks, and no location set for negotiations.
Russia, Ukraine negotiating massive "1,000 for 1,000" prisoner swap.
Russia will protect its interests in the Baltic shipping sector by all available means, including harsh measures
"As recent events related to the attempted pirate attack on one of the tankers have shown, Russia has actually shown that it is capable of responding quite harshly," Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow will protect its interests in the Baltic shipping sector by all available means.