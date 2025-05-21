International
Why Another War In The Middle East Would Be A Nightmare For Trump?
Any escalation between Iran and Israel would cause oil prices to increase due to the risk of disruption of the flow of oil and gas from the Gulf region, international oil economist and a global energy expert Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh tells Sputnik.
Why Another War In The Middle East Would Be A Nightmare For Trump?

14:56 GMT 21.05.2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 31, 2025.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 31, 2025.
“Depending on the length of the disruption it could cause Brent crude oil price to rise to $120-$130 a barrel and reduce global economic growth by 2%-3%,” he predicts.
Deal a serious blow to the US economy that is currently reeling from the effect of “Trump’s ill-conceived tariff policy.”
Cause further widening of the US budget deficit
Lead to further increase of the US national debt as the ensuing deterioration of the “US fiscal situation” would likely accelerate “the printing of fiat dollars.”
