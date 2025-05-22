https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/putin-awards-margarita-simonyan-editor-in-chief-of-sputniks-parent-media-group-1122110176.html

Putin Awards Margarita Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik’s Parent Media Group

The editor-in-chief of the international media group "Rossiya Segodnya" and RT television channel Margarita Simonyan stated during the awarding of the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" III Class that she would like to share this award with millions of her compatriots who work with no less dedication and patriotism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Simonyan with the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" III Class during a ceremony in the Kremlin.

