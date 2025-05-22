International
Putin Awards Margarita Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik’s Parent Media Group
Putin Awards Margarita Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik's Parent Media Group
The editor-in-chief of the international media group "Rossiya Segodnya" and RT television channel Margarita Simonyan stated during the awarding of the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" III Class that she would like to share this award with millions of her compatriots who work with no less dedication and patriotism.
Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Simonyan with the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" III Class during a ceremony in the Kremlin.
Putin Awards Margarita Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik’s Parent Media Group

13:02 GMT 22.05.2025
The editor-in-chief of the international media group "Rossiya Segodnya" and RT television channel Margarita Simonyan stated during the awarding of the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" III Class that she would like to share this award with millions of her compatriots who work with no less dedication and patriotism.
Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Simonyan with the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" III Class during a ceremony in the Kremlin.
"I would like to share this award with millions of my compatriots who haven't yet been in this hall but work with no less dedication, no less diligence and no less patriotism. And I'm sure they will someday find themselves in this hall," Simonyan said during the state awards ceremony.
