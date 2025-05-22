https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/putin-praises-1st-woman-awarded-hero-of-russia-1122112527.html
Putin Praises 1st Woman Awarded Hero of Russia
Putin Praises 1st Woman Awarded Hero of Russia
Under cluster shelling, Ludmila Bolilaya saved wounded soldiers, shielded a comrade with her body and took the hit.
The Russian President addressed this question to Ludmila Bolilaya—1st woman awarded Hero of Russia for her actions on the frontlines.She emphasized that Russians have always been renowned for their love of the Motherland and ability to unite in difficult times.
Putin Praises 1st Woman Awarded Hero of Russia
"How Did You Shield Anyone? You’re so Tiny!"
The Russian President addressed this question to Ludmila Bolilaya—1st woman awarded Hero of Russia for her actions on the frontlines.
"Right now we are moving forward with confident steps toward victory - to create a worthy future for our children and pride in our country," Bolilaya said during the award ceremony.
She emphasized that Russians have always been renowned for their love of the Motherland and ability to unite in difficult times.