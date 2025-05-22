https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/putin-praises-1st-woman-awarded-hero-of-russia-1122112527.html

Putin Praises 1st Woman Awarded Hero of Russia

Putin Praises 1st Woman Awarded Hero of Russia

Sputnik International

Under cluster shelling, Ludmila Bolilaya saved wounded soldiers, shielded a comrade with her body and took the hit.

2025-05-22T15:07+0000

2025-05-22T15:07+0000

2025-05-22T15:07+0000

russia

vladimir putin

hero of russia

hero of russia award

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122111848_0:3:899:509_1920x0_80_0_0_7402778b19bcf37328b4933df476a4cf.png

The Russian President addressed this question to Ludmila Bolilaya—1st woman awarded Hero of Russia for her actions on the frontlines.She emphasized that Russians have always been renowned for their love of the Motherland and ability to unite in difficult times.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin and 1st woman awarded Hero of Russia Sputnik International Putin and 1st woman awarded Hero of Russia 2025-05-22T15:07+0000 true PT0M19S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian heroes, female hero, russian special operation heroes