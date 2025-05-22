https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/russian-forces-liberate-novaya-poltavka-settlement-in-dpr-1122109267.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novaya Poltavka Settlement in DPR
Russian Forces Liberate Novaya Poltavka Settlement in DPR
Sputnik International
Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Novaya Poltavka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2025-05-22T11:50+0000
2025-05-22T11:50+0000
2025-05-22T11:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
dpr
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
russian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121382759_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ff32374831b48c616bd37db1ffcbdd72.jpg
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.Russia's Sever group of troops eliminated up to 215 soldiers in the past day, while the Vostok group has eliminated more than 215 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/no-more-ceasefire-mantra--lavrov--1122104986.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121382759_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2572fb9f31c1796de3cfebecdbc42ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine clashes, russia-nato showdown
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine clashes, russia-nato showdown
Russian Forces Liberate Novaya Poltavka Settlement in DPR
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Novaya Poltavka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the Center group of forces, the settlement of Novaya Poltavka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been taken control of," the ministry said .
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The enemy lost up to 400 troops, seven armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV and MaxxPro armored vehicle, and a Canadian-made Senator armored personnel carrier. Two pickup trucks and three artillery pieces were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.
Russia's Sever group of troops eliminated up to 215 soldiers in the past day, while the Vostok group has eliminated more than 215 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.