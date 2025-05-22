International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Novaya Poltavka Settlement in DPR
Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Novaya Poltavka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
11:50 GMT 22.05.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Novaya Poltavka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the Center group of forces, the settlement of Novaya Poltavka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been taken control of," the ministry said .
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The enemy lost up to 400 troops, seven armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV and MaxxPro armored vehicle, and a Canadian-made Senator armored personnel carrier. Two pickup trucks and three artillery pieces were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.
Russia's Sever group of troops eliminated up to 215 soldiers in the past day, while the Vostok group has eliminated more than 215 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
