Russian Forces Liberate Novaya Poltavka Settlement in DPR

Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Novaya Poltavka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.Russia's Sever group of troops eliminated up to 215 soldiers in the past day, while the Vostok group has eliminated more than 215 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.

