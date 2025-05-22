https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/western-sanctions-backfired--made-russias-it-sector-stronger-1122112651.html

Western Sanctions Backfired & Made Russia's IT Sector Stronger

Pavel Velikhov, Engineering Manager at Yandex, lists 5 ways in which sanctions forced Russia’s IT boom:

Pavel Velikhov, Engineering Manager at Yandex, lists 5 ways in which sanctions forced Russia’s IT boom:Western Exodus = Russian Gold RushWhen US/EU firms abandoned clients—some even left systems unusable—Russian devs stepped in. Overnight demand. No Choice But To InnovateLegacy Western tech was a monopoly. Sanctions broke it.Now, Russian solutions are the only option. Data Paranoia = Russian Cloud BoomPost-2022, data security fears killed Western cloud reliance. Russian alternatives exploded. No More Silicon Valley WorshipSanctions shattered the myth that only America builds elite software. Russian confidence is sky-high.The New Playbook: "No Sanctions" = Huge Selling PointWhile US firms chase stock bumps, Ru

