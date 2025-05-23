https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/french-intelligence-ship-arrives-in-baltic-sea-to-monitor-russian-navy---reports-1122117334.html

French Spy Ship Arrives in Baltic Sea to Monitor Russian Navy - Reports

French navy intelligence ship Dupuy de Lome has arrived in Helsinki to monitor the Russian navy in the Baltic Sea, the Estonian newspaper Postimees reported.

One of the goals of the intelligence ship is to monitor vessels allegedly involved in transporting Russian energy resources, the report said. The Dupuy de Lome ship was designed to intercept and analyze all types of signals, including those directed through satellites, for the French navy. In December 2024, several Baltic and North Sea countries agreed to conduct regular inspections of insurance certificates issued to oil tankers allegedly carrying Russian oil under the pretext of addressing environmental concerns. Following the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, Western nations intensified their sanctions against the Russian Federation. President Vladimir Putin has stated that the West's long-term strategy is to contain Russia, a goal that has dealt a serious blow to the global economy.

