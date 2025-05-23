International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/next-russia-ukraine-talk-venue-still-up-in-the-air--1122115874.html
Kremlin: Next Russia-Ukraine Talk Venue Still Up in the Air
Kremlin: Next Russia-Ukraine Talk Venue Still Up in the Air
Sputnik International
The decision on where to hold the next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations will be made when the time comes, but for now, no location has been set, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
2025-05-23T09:48+0000
2025-05-23T09:58+0000
russia
russia
kiev
ukraine
kremlin
dmitry peskov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg
Meanwhile, the Kiev regime continues its hostile actions, revealing its true nature by striking peaceful targets in Russia, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The decision on where to hold the next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations will be made when the time comes, but for now, no location has been set, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.Other statements from Peskov:
russia
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_1116:0:3847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da47204dc0f0f9441d1f9a2a4d3fcc15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian-ukraine peace talks, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine
russia, ukraine, russian-ukraine peace talks, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine

Kremlin: Next Russia-Ukraine Talk Venue Still Up in the Air

09:48 GMT 23.05.2025 (Updated: 09:58 GMT 23.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
The decision on where to hold the next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations will be made when the time comes, but for now, no location has been set, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Meanwhile, the Kiev regime continues its hostile actions, revealing its true nature by striking peaceful targets in Russia, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
"The Kiev regime continues its hostile actions... attacks on peaceful targets, social infrastructure facilities... The Kiev regime maintains its true nature in this case," Peskov told reporters.
The decision on where to hold the next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations will be made when the time comes, but for now, no location has been set, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Other statements from Peskov:
Questions about the possible depth of the buffer zone along the Russia-Ukraine border were redirected to the Ministry of Defense.
The Kiev regime continues hostile actions, revealing its true nature by striking peaceful targets inside Russia.
There are internal contradictions within the EU; the current mainstream does not satisfy several countries with their own positions.
President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the Military-Technical Cooperation (MTC) Commission on Friday.
The MTC Commission meeting will discuss industry prospects and issues related to the export of Russian weapons.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала