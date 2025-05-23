Kremlin: Next Russia-Ukraine Talk Venue Still Up in the Air
09:48 GMT 23.05.2025 (Updated: 09:58 GMT 23.05.2025)
The decision on where to hold the next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations will be made when the time comes, but for now, no location has been set, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Meanwhile, the Kiev regime continues its hostile actions, revealing its true nature by striking peaceful targets in Russia, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
"The Kiev regime continues its hostile actions... attacks on peaceful targets, social infrastructure facilities... The Kiev regime maintains its true nature in this case," Peskov told reporters.
Other statements from Peskov:
Questions about the possible depth of the buffer zone along the Russia-Ukraine border were redirected to the Ministry of Defense.
The Kiev regime continues hostile actions, revealing its true nature by striking peaceful targets inside Russia.
There are internal contradictions within the EU; the current mainstream does not satisfy several countries with their own positions.
President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the Military-Technical Cooperation (MTC) Commission on Friday.
The MTC Commission meeting will discuss industry prospects and issues related to the export of Russian weapons.