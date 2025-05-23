https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/next-russia-ukraine-talk-venue-still-up-in-the-air--1122115874.html

Kremlin: Next Russia-Ukraine Talk Venue Still Up in the Air

The decision on where to hold the next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations will be made when the time comes, but for now, no location has been set, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Meanwhile, the Kiev regime continues its hostile actions, revealing its true nature by striking peaceful targets in Russia, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The decision on where to hold the next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations will be made when the time comes, but for now, no location has been set, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.Other statements from Peskov:

