Russian Ambassador Slams UK-German Missile Scheme As Militarization of Europe

The joint development by Britain and Germany of a new high-precision weapon with a range of over 2,000 kilometers will be another blow to the arms control regime following the destruction of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, said Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin in an interview with Sputnik.

The high-precision weapon development plan, it was noted, seeks "to strengthen NATO’s deterrent capabilities."In July 2024, the British press reported that London was considering a joint missile development project with Berlin, featuring a range of up to 3,200 kilometers. It is believed that these missiles could eventually replace American cruise missiles stationed in Germany.In early 2019, the United States announced its unilateral withdrawal from the INF Treaty, accusing Russia of violations, a claim Moscow rejected. In July 2019, the Russian president signed a law suspending the treaty, and by August of that year, the pact officially ceased to be in effect. Russia has consistently maintained that it fully complied with the INF's terms.Meanwhile, Moscow emphasized that Russia has serious concerns regarding Washington’s implementation of the treaty and pointed out that the allegations of Russian violations are baseless.

