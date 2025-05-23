https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/trump-after-50-tariff-announcement-says-not-looking-for-deal-with-eu-1122119573.html

Trump After 50% Tariff Announcement Says Not Looking for Deal With EU

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he is not seeking a deal with the European Union following his statement earlier in the day that he proposes 50% tariffs on the bloc starting June 1.

"I am not looking for a deal. I mean we’ve set the deal. It's at 50% but again, there is no tariff if they build their plant here," Trump said in the Oval Office. Trump expressed confidence that the EU "wants to make a deal very badly" but they just "don't go about it right."

