Trump After 50% Tariff Announcement Says Not Looking for Deal With EU
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he is not seeking a deal with the European Union following his statement earlier in the day that he proposes 50% tariffs on the bloc starting June 1.
"I am not looking for a deal. I mean we’ve set the deal. It's at 50% but again, there is no tariff if they build their plant here," Trump said in the Oval Office. Trump expressed confidence that the EU "wants to make a deal very badly" but they just "don't go about it right."
