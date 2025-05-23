https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/trump-proposes-50-tariffs-on-eu-starting-from-june-1-1122116636.html

Trump Proposes 50% Tariffs on EU Starting From June 1

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the EU is difficult to deal with and trade talks are "going nowhere," adding that he proposes 50% tariffs on the bloc from June 1.

"The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with. Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable. Our discussions with them are going nowhere! Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025," Trump wrote on Truth Social.US President Donald Trump does not believe that proposals from the European Union concerning a trade deal with the US are not of "the same quality" as those from other countries, US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent told Fox News.The secretary also said that, according to "some of the feedback" that he has received, some EU member states do not know the terms of the deal Brussels is negotiating.Commenting on the development, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Both the United States and the European Union will suffer from US President Donald Trump's new tariffs, and Germany is counting on negotiations on the issue and fully supports the European Commission's efforts.At the beginning of April, Trump announced the introduction of reciprocal import tariffs on goods from other countries. The base minimum rate was set at ten percent, while higher tariffs were applied to 57 countries based on their trade deficits with the US in order to achieve balance. However, by April 9, Trump stated that over 75 countries had requested negotiations, so for 90 days, the base tariff of ten percent will apply to all countries except China.

