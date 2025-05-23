https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/trump-threatens-apple-with-tariffs-if-it-continues-to-produce-iphones-abroad-1122116740.html

Trump Threatens Apple With Tariffs If it Continues to Produce iPhones Abroad

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that tech giant Apple would be subject to 25% tariffs if it continues to produce iPhones outside the United States.

In early May, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the majority of the iPhones bound for the US market will be produced in India. In April, the Times of India newspaper reported citing a senior Indian official that Apple had sent five planes with iPhones and other products from India to the United States. According to the report, the urgent deliveries were made to avoid the new 10% reciprocal tariff introduced by Trump's administration.

