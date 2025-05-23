https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/trump-threatens-apple-with-tariffs-if-it-continues-to-produce-iphones-abroad-1122116740.html
Trump Threatens Apple With Tariffs If it Continues to Produce iPhones Abroad
Trump Threatens Apple With Tariffs If it Continues to Produce iPhones Abroad
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that tech giant Apple would be subject to 25% tariffs if it continues to produce iPhones outside the United States.
2025-05-23T13:05+0000
2025-05-23T13:05+0000
2025-05-23T13:05+0000
americas
us
donald trump
apple
tim cook
tariff war
trump tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107301/88/1073018859_0:0:2001:1126_1920x0_80_0_0_d133c0e0e54553fb1439b519b28eaac5.png
In early May, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the majority of the iPhones bound for the US market will be produced in India. In April, the Times of India newspaper reported citing a senior Indian official that Apple had sent five planes with iPhones and other products from India to the United States. According to the report, the urgent deliveries were made to avoid the new 10% reciprocal tariff introduced by Trump's administration.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/spanish-regulator-fines-apple-amazon-2178mln-for-anti-competitive-practices-1111981380.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107301/88/1073018859_223:0:1811:1191_1920x0_80_0_0_b3395a993c6f5a46e44f40ace4908f2b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump tariffs, us tariffs, trump trade war, apple tariffs
trump tariffs, us tariffs, trump trade war, apple tariffs
Trump Threatens Apple With Tariffs If it Continues to Produce iPhones Abroad
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that tech giant Apple would be subject to 25% tariffs if it continues to produce iPhones outside the United States.
"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the US. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said on TruthSocial.
In early May, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the majority of the iPhones bound for the US market will be produced in India.
In April, the Times of India newspaper reported citing a senior Indian official that Apple had sent five planes with iPhones and other products from India to the United States. According to the report, the urgent deliveries were made to avoid the new 10% reciprocal tariff introduced by Trump's administration.