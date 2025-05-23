International
Trump Threatens Apple With Tariffs If it Continues to Produce iPhones Abroad
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that tech giant Apple would be subject to 25% tariffs if it continues to produce iPhones outside the United States.
In early May, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the majority of the iPhones bound for the US market will be produced in India. In April, the Times of India newspaper reported citing a senior Indian official that Apple had sent five planes with iPhones and other products from India to the United States. According to the report, the urgent deliveries were made to avoid the new 10% reciprocal tariff introduced by Trump's administration.
Trump Threatens Apple With Tariffs If it Continues to Produce iPhones Abroad

13:05 GMT 23.05.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that tech giant Apple would be subject to 25% tariffs if it continues to produce iPhones outside the United States.
"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the US. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said on TruthSocial.
In early May, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the majority of the iPhones bound for the US market will be produced in India.
In April, the Times of India newspaper reported citing a senior Indian official that Apple had sent five planes with iPhones and other products from India to the United States. According to the report, the urgent deliveries were made to avoid the new 10% reciprocal tariff introduced by Trump's administration.
