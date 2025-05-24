International
US President Donald Trump's plan to have the United States refer to the Persian Gulf as the Gulf of Arabia or the Arabian Gulf is a violation of international norms and an attack on the historical identity of the Iranian people, the deputy for international affairs at the Iranian Interior Ministry, Nasser Seraj, said.
"Distorting the name of the Persian Gulf is a violation of the fundamental principles of human rights, cultural rights of nations and an attack on the historical identity of Iranians," Seraj was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency. US media reported in April that Trump was planning to announce that the US would refer to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia in the future. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described his plans as a politically motivated and hostile move against Tehran. On May 13, however, CNN reported, citing unnamed US officials, that Trump had changed his mind on renaming the gulf, as Iranian officials made it clear that they would protest such a change.
Iran Slams Trump’s Plan to Rename Persian Gulf as Cultural Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's plan to have the United States refer to the Persian Gulf as the Gulf of Arabia or the Arabian Gulf is a violation of international norms and an attack on the historical identity of the Iranian people, the deputy for international affairs at the Iranian Interior Ministry, Nasser Seraj, said.
"Distorting the name of the Persian Gulf is a violation of the fundamental principles of human rights, cultural rights of nations and an attack on the historical identity of Iranians," Seraj was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.
US media reported in April that Trump was planning to announce that the US would refer to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia in the future. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described his plans as a politically motivated and hostile move against Tehran.
On May 13, however, CNN reported, citing unnamed US officials, that Trump had changed his mind on renaming the gulf, as Iranian officials made it clear that they would protest such a change.
