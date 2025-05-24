https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/russia-to-send-ukraine-drafts-for-settlement-memorandum-in-coming-days---senior-lawmaker-1122123064.html
Russia to Send Ukraine Drafts for Settlement Memorandum in Coming Days - Senior Lawmaker
Russia is finalizing its drafts for the memorandum on the Ukraine conflict settlement and will hand them over to Kiev in coming days, deputy speaker of Russia's upper house Konstantin Kosachev said on Saturday.
It is unlikely that details will be made public at this stage, Kosachev said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is finalizing its drafts for the memorandum on the Ukraine conflict settlement and will hand them over to Kiev in coming days, deputy speaker of Russia's upper house Konstantin Kosachev said on Saturday.
"This memorandum is being finalized. I expect that the relevant Russian developments will be handed over to the opposite side in the next few days. I have this information at my disposal," Kosachev said in an interview with the Zvezda TV channel.
It is unlikely that details will be made public at this stage, Kosachev said.
"This is still a negotiation process, and a very complex, very delicate one in many aspects," he added.