Russia to Send Ukraine Drafts for Settlement Memorandum in Coming Days - Senior Lawmaker

Russia is finalizing its drafts for the memorandum on the Ukraine conflict settlement and will hand them over to Kiev in coming days, deputy speaker of Russia's upper house Konstantin Kosachev said on Saturday.

2025-05-24T14:09+0000

2025-05-24T14:09+0000

2025-05-24T14:09+0000

It is unlikely that details will be made public at this stage, Kosachev said.

