International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/russia-to-send-ukraine-drafts-for-settlement-memorandum-in-coming-days---senior-lawmaker-1122123064.html
Russia to Send Ukraine Drafts for Settlement Memorandum in Coming Days - Senior Lawmaker
Russia to Send Ukraine Drafts for Settlement Memorandum in Coming Days - Senior Lawmaker
Sputnik International
Russia is finalizing its drafts for the memorandum on the Ukraine conflict settlement and will hand them over to Kiev in coming days, deputy speaker of Russia's upper house Konstantin Kosachev said on Saturday.
2025-05-24T14:09+0000
2025-05-24T14:09+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
konstantin kosachev
russia
ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg
It is unlikely that details will be made public at this stage, Kosachev said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/what-could-hold-up-real-progress-in-russia-ukraine-peace-talks-in-istanbul-1122073709.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_1116:0:3847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da47204dc0f0f9441d1f9a2a4d3fcc15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict

Russia to Send Ukraine Drafts for Settlement Memorandum in Coming Days - Senior Lawmaker

14:09 GMT 24.05.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is finalizing its drafts for the memorandum on the Ukraine conflict settlement and will hand them over to Kiev in coming days, deputy speaker of Russia's upper house Konstantin Kosachev said on Saturday.
"This memorandum is being finalized. I expect that the relevant Russian developments will be handed over to the opposite side in the next few days. I have this information at my disposal," Kosachev said in an interview with the Zvezda TV channel.
Negotiations Between Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and Turkiye Begins in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2025
Analysis
What Could Hold Up Real Progress in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks in Istanbul?
17 May, 18:11 GMT
It is unlikely that details will be made public at this stage, Kosachev said.
"This is still a negotiation process, and a very complex, very delicate one in many aspects," he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала