Russia's Enemy List Revealed - And US Not Even in TOP 3

France tops the list of countries Russians see as most hostile — a massive 48%, up sharply from previous years, according to a new VCIOM poll.

The UK and Germany follow, while Ukraine and the US trail behind, with America’s “hostile” rating dropping significantly. China is seen as Russia’s closest ally. The poll also reveals a notable rise in favorable attitude toward North Korea.

