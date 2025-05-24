International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/russias-enemy-list-revealed---and-us-not-even-in-top-3-1122121719.html
Russia's Enemy List Revealed - And US Not Even in TOP 3
Russia's Enemy List Revealed - And US Not Even in TOP 3
Sputnik International
France tops the list of countries Russians see as most hostile — a massive 48%, up sharply from previous years, according to a new VCIOM poll.
2025-05-24T10:40+0000
2025-05-24T10:46+0000
multimedia
infographic
russian public opinion research center (vciom)
russia
france
united kingdom (uk)
us
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122121219_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a80b4a392adaf4e29cbddef9ff1ded72.png
The UK and Germany follow, while Ukraine and the US trail behind, with America’s “hostile” rating dropping significantly. China is seen as Russia’s closest ally. The poll also reveals a notable rise in favorable attitude toward North Korea.
2
russia
france
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122121219_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a1704b3df3db4df6f6da96af53fc83d8.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, russia-us rapprochment, who russians hate
russia-nato showdown, russia-us rapprochment, who russians hate

Russia's Enemy List Revealed - And US Not Even in TOP 3

10:40 GMT 24.05.2025 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 24.05.2025)
Subscribe
France tops the list of countries Russians see as most hostile — a massive 48%, up sharply from previous years, according to a new VCIOM poll.
The UK and Germany follow, while Ukraine and the US trail behind, with America’s “hostile” rating dropping significantly. China is seen as Russia’s closest ally. The poll also reveals a notable rise in favorable attitude toward North Korea.
Russia's Friends and Foes - Sputnik International
Russia's Friends and Foes - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала