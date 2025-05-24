https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/russias-enemy-list-revealed---and-us-not-even-in-top-3-1122121719.html
Russia's Enemy List Revealed - And US Not Even in TOP 3
Russia's Enemy List Revealed - And US Not Even in TOP 3
Sputnik International
France tops the list of countries Russians see as most hostile — a massive 48%, up sharply from previous years, according to a new VCIOM poll.
2025-05-24T10:40+0000
2025-05-24T10:40+0000
2025-05-24T10:46+0000
multimedia
infographic
russian public opinion research center (vciom)
russia
france
united kingdom (uk)
us
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122121219_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a80b4a392adaf4e29cbddef9ff1ded72.png
The UK and Germany follow, while Ukraine and the US trail behind, with America’s “hostile” rating dropping significantly. China is seen as Russia’s closest ally. The poll also reveals a notable rise in favorable attitude toward North Korea.
2
russia
france
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122121219_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a1704b3df3db4df6f6da96af53fc83d8.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, russia-us rapprochment, who russians hate
russia-nato showdown, russia-us rapprochment, who russians hate
Russia's Enemy List Revealed - And US Not Even in TOP 3
10:40 GMT 24.05.2025 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 24.05.2025)
France tops the list of countries Russians see as most hostile — a massive 48%, up sharply from previous years, according to a new VCIOM poll.
The UK and Germany follow, while Ukraine and the US trail behind, with America’s “hostile” rating dropping significantly. China is seen as Russia’s closest ally. The poll also reveals a notable rise in favorable attitude toward North Korea.