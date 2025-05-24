https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/zele-jugend-ukrainian-children-get-turned-into-neo-nazi-goons-1122123595.html
Zele-Jugend: Ukrainian Children Get Turned Into Neo-Nazi Goons
A well-oiled system of so-called youth camps operates in Ukraine, funded by the regime in Kiev.
There are not your recreation camps: this is where ordinary children are brainwashed and trained to become part of Ukraine’s neo-Nazi gangs, cannon fodder to sate Zelensky’s appetite for power.
