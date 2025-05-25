https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/construction-of-6-frigates-for-german-navy-postponed-until-at-least-2030---reports-1122124783.html

Construction of 6 Frigates for German Navy Postponed Until at Least 2030 - Reports

The completion of construction of six F126-class frigates for the German Navy has been postponed until at least 2030, German newspaper Kieler Nachrichten (KN) reported, citing sources.

The German Navy ordered the first four frigates in 2020 and two more in June 2024 from Dutch shipbuilder Damen Naval for a total of about 9 billion euros ($10.23 billion). The first of the ships was supposed to be commissioned in 2028. At the moment, insiders are proceeding from commissioning starting 2030, the article says. According to the publication, the Dutch contractor is unhappy with the terms of the contract, according to which at least 70% of the order must be completed at German shipyards. However, neither representatives of the German Navy nor the shipbuilding company are ready to openly comment on the difficulties that have arisen or name new exact dates for the completion of construction, the newspaper said. Damen announced a delay in the delivery of the first ship, the contractor is currently working on a revised and reliable overall project plan with its subcontractors, the German Armaments, Information Technology and Applications Authority of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) said, as quoted by the publication. The German Navy, according to data on the Bundeswehr website, currently has 11 frigates. Four of them belong to the F123 class and were launched back in 1994-1996. They were supposed to be replaced by the new F126 class frigates after 2028, the newspaper specified.

