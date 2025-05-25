https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/construction-of-6-frigates-for-german-navy-postponed-until-at-least-2030---reports-1122124783.html
Construction of 6 Frigates for German Navy Postponed Until at Least 2030 - Reports
Construction of 6 Frigates for German Navy Postponed Until at Least 2030 - Reports
Sputnik International
The completion of construction of six F126-class frigates for the German Navy has been postponed until at least 2030, German newspaper Kieler Nachrichten (KN) reported, citing sources.
2025-05-25T04:30+0000
2025-05-25T04:30+0000
2025-05-25T04:30+0000
military
germany
netherlands
german navy
bundeswehr
postponement
military production
weapons
ships
naval ships
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1e/1120729278_0:52:998:613_1920x0_80_0_0_585c759da43ba16829a38b59af02fb88.png
The German Navy ordered the first four frigates in 2020 and two more in June 2024 from Dutch shipbuilder Damen Naval for a total of about 9 billion euros ($10.23 billion). The first of the ships was supposed to be commissioned in 2028. At the moment, insiders are proceeding from commissioning starting 2030, the article says. According to the publication, the Dutch contractor is unhappy with the terms of the contract, according to which at least 70% of the order must be completed at German shipyards. However, neither representatives of the German Navy nor the shipbuilding company are ready to openly comment on the difficulties that have arisen or name new exact dates for the completion of construction, the newspaper said. Damen announced a delay in the delivery of the first ship, the contractor is currently working on a revised and reliable overall project plan with its subcontractors, the German Armaments, Information Technology and Applications Authority of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) said, as quoted by the publication. The German Navy, according to data on the Bundeswehr website, currently has 11 frigates. Four of them belong to the F123 class and were launched back in 1994-1996. They were supposed to be replaced by the new F126 class frigates after 2028, the newspaper specified.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230315/german-spy-ship-reportedly-sent-on-secret-mission-to-nord-stream-1-site-days-before-blast-1108437325.html
germany
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1e/1120729278_57:0:942:664_1920x0_80_0_0_54f39418dcdd595443807d77e33d44e7.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
german ships, naval forces, military capabilities, military production, german navy, german army, german production, german warships, warships, german shipyard, shipyard
german ships, naval forces, military capabilities, military production, german navy, german army, german production, german warships, warships, german shipyard, shipyard
Construction of 6 Frigates for German Navy Postponed Until at Least 2030 - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The completion of construction of six F126-class frigates for the German Navy has been postponed until at least 2030, German newspaper Kieler Nachrichten (KN) reported, citing sources.
The German Navy ordered the first four frigates in 2020 and two more in June 2024 from Dutch shipbuilder Damen Naval for a total of about 9 billion euros ($10.23 billion). The first of the ships was supposed to be commissioned in 2028.
At the moment, insiders are proceeding from commissioning starting 2030
, the article says.
According to the publication, the Dutch contractor is unhappy with the terms of the contract, according to which at least 70% of the order must be completed at German shipyards. However, neither representatives of the German Navy nor the shipbuilding company are ready to openly comment on the difficulties that have arisen or name new exact dates for the completion of construction, the newspaper said.
Damen announced a delay in the delivery of the first ship, the contractor is currently working on a revised and reliable overall project plan with its subcontractors, the German Armaments, Information Technology and Applications Authority of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) said, as quoted by the publication.
The German Navy
, according to data on the Bundeswehr website, currently has 11 frigates. Four of them belong to the F123 class and were launched back in 1994-1996. They were supposed to be replaced by the new F126 class frigates after 2028, the newspaper specified.