International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/drone-barrage-repelled-russian-air-defenses-intercept-51-ukrainian-uavs-1122129165.html
Drone Barrage Repelled: Russian Air Defenses Intercept 51 Ukrainian UAVs
Drone Barrage Repelled: Russian Air Defenses Intercept 51 Ukrainian UAVs
Sputnik International
Russian air defenses shot down 51 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions from 1 p.m. (10:00 GMT) to 8 p.m., the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2025-05-25T18:45+0000
2025-05-25T18:45+0000
russia
moscow
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
sergei sobyanin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/19/1122128979_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0b520a062d6563981c718dfe6e9bdffd.jpg
"From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 25, the on-duty air defense units destroyed 51 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 21 over Kursk Region, 12 over Oryol Region, 11 over Tula Region, six over Moscow Region and one over Kaluga Region," the statement read. Two drones were downed as they approached Moscow, the city's mayor said on Telegram. "The Defense Ministry's air defense units repelled an attack by an enemy drone flying toward Moscow. Emergency services are working at the fragment crash site," Sergei Sobyanin said. The second drone was shot down minutes later.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/putins-visit-to-kursk-overlaps-with-major-ukrainian-drone-assault-1122126833.html
moscow
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/19/1122128979_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8b492cdf9b337a63dfa89e5841674839.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, drone attack, uav attack, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine
russia, ukraine, drone attack, uav attack, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine

Drone Barrage Repelled: Russian Air Defenses Intercept 51 Ukrainian UAVs

18:45 GMT 25.05.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system
A Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses shot down 51 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions from 1 p.m. (10:00 GMT) to 8 p.m., the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 25, the on-duty air defense units destroyed 51 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 21 over Kursk Region, 12 over Oryol Region, 11 over Tula Region, six over Moscow Region and one over Kaluga Region," the statement read.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2025
Russia
Putin’s Visit to Kursk Overlaps With Major Ukrainian Drone Assault
13:46 GMT
Two drones were downed as they approached Moscow, the city's mayor said on Telegram.
"The Defense Ministry's air defense units repelled an attack by an enemy drone flying toward Moscow. Emergency services are working at the fragment crash site," Sergei Sobyanin said.
The second drone was shot down minutes later.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала