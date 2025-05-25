https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/drone-barrage-repelled-russian-air-defenses-intercept-51-ukrainian-uavs-1122129165.html
Drone Barrage Repelled: Russian Air Defenses Intercept 51 Ukrainian UAVs
Drone Barrage Repelled: Russian Air Defenses Intercept 51 Ukrainian UAVs
Sputnik International
Russian air defenses shot down 51 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions from 1 p.m. (10:00 GMT) to 8 p.m., the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2025-05-25T18:45+0000
2025-05-25T18:45+0000
2025-05-25T18:45+0000
russia
moscow
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
sergei sobyanin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/19/1122128979_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0b520a062d6563981c718dfe6e9bdffd.jpg
"From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 25, the on-duty air defense units destroyed 51 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 21 over Kursk Region, 12 over Oryol Region, 11 over Tula Region, six over Moscow Region and one over Kaluga Region," the statement read. Two drones were downed as they approached Moscow, the city's mayor said on Telegram. "The Defense Ministry's air defense units repelled an attack by an enemy drone flying toward Moscow. Emergency services are working at the fragment crash site," Sergei Sobyanin said. The second drone was shot down minutes later.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/putins-visit-to-kursk-overlaps-with-major-ukrainian-drone-assault-1122126833.html
moscow
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/19/1122128979_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8b492cdf9b337a63dfa89e5841674839.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, drone attack, uav attack, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine
russia, ukraine, drone attack, uav attack, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine
Drone Barrage Repelled: Russian Air Defenses Intercept 51 Ukrainian UAVs
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses shot down 51 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions from 1 p.m. (10:00 GMT) to 8 p.m., the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 25, the on-duty air defense units destroyed 51 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 21 over Kursk Region, 12 over Oryol Region, 11 over Tula Region, six over Moscow Region and one over Kaluga Region," the statement read.
Two drones were downed as they approached Moscow, the city's mayor said on Telegram.
"The Defense Ministry's air defense units repelled an attack by an enemy drone flying toward Moscow. Emergency services are working at the fragment crash site," Sergei Sobyanin said.
The second drone was shot down minutes later.