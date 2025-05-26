https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/trumps-eldest-son-could-become-republican-candidate-in-2028-elections---reports-1122129708.html
Trump's Eldest Son Could Become Republican Candidate in 2028 Elections - Reports
Trump's Eldest Son Could Become Republican Candidate in 2028 Elections - Reports
Sputnik International
Influential US publication Hill presented a list of seven possible candidates for the role of Trump's successor for the Republican nomination in the 2028 elections, including his eldest son on this list.
2025-05-26T03:42+0000
2025-05-26T03:42+0000
2025-05-26T04:06+0000
americas
us president
donald trump
donald john trump jr.
jd vance
gop candidate
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1a/1122129551_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3d5abfcde8a031355ba1edf93f6bfbd1.jpg
Trump's eldest son has not ruled out running in 2028, according to The Hill, which named him as one of 7 possible GOP candidates.However, the publication believes that Vice President J.D. Vance also has a good chance. In an interview with NBC, Trump hinted that Vance could become his successor in 2028, but did not openly support him.Other candidates include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and three governors. all are white, with no candidates of color.Earlier in an interview with NBC News, Donald Trump denied that he was planning to run for a third term. He made it clear that he would leave the White House at the end of his second term and would not seek to return to the post.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220626/ivanka-2028-the-simpsons-prediction-about-trumps-daughter-becoming-us-president-goes-viral-1096673570.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1a/1122129551_106:0:2837:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da2abfcd8244115667f19473e6d08503.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gop candidates in 2028, 2028 president, trump's potential successors, jd vance in 2028, trump jr. president
gop candidates in 2028, 2028 president, trump's potential successors, jd vance in 2028, trump jr. president
Trump's Eldest Son Could Become Republican Candidate in 2028 Elections - Reports
03:42 GMT 26.05.2025 (Updated: 04:06 GMT 26.05.2025)
Influential US publication Hill presented a list of seven possible candidates for the role of Trump's successor for the Republican nomination in the 2028 elections, including his eldest son on this list.
Trump's eldest son has not ruled out running in 2028, according to The Hill, which named him as one of 7 possible GOP candidates.
However, the publication believes that Vice President J.D. Vance also has a good chance. In an interview with NBC, Trump hinted that Vance could become his successor in 2028, but did not openly support him.
Other candidates include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and three governors. all are white, with no candidates of color.
Earlier in an interview with NBC News, Donald Trump denied that he was planning to run for a third term. He made it clear that he would leave the White House at the end of his second term and would not seek to return to the post.