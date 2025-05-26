https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/trumps-eldest-son-could-become-republican-candidate-in-2028-elections---reports-1122129708.html

Trump's Eldest Son Could Become Republican Candidate in 2028 Elections - Reports

Sputnik International

Influential US publication Hill presented a list of seven possible candidates for the role of Trump's successor for the Republican nomination in the 2028 elections, including his eldest son on this list.

Trump's eldest son has not ruled out running in 2028, according to The Hill, which named him as one of 7 possible GOP candidates.However, the publication believes that Vice President J.D. Vance also has a good chance. In an interview with NBC, Trump hinted that Vance could become his successor in 2028, but did not openly support him.Other candidates include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and three governors. all are white, with no candidates of color.Earlier in an interview with NBC News, Donald Trump denied that he was planning to run for a third term. He made it clear that he would leave the White House at the end of his second term and would not seek to return to the post.

