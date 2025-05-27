https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/baltic-fleet-embarks-on-massive-drills-with-20-warships-1122140391.html
Baltic Fleet Embarks on Massive Drills with 20+ Warships
Baltic Fleet Embarks on Massive Drills with 20+ Warships
Sputnik International
The Russian navy drills begin in the Baltic Sea with the support of the aviation with participation of 3,000 military and 20 warships, the Russian Baltic Fleet announced on Tuesday.
2025-05-27T14:14+0000
2025-05-27T14:14+0000
2025-05-27T14:14+0000
military
russia
baltic sea
russian baltic fleet
military drills
military exercises
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1b/1122140234_4:0:1657:930_1920x0_80_0_0_52d594541d355706e7e3e0730c4f115b.jpg
More than 20 warships, boats and support vessels are involved in the exercise, including a frigate, corvettes, small missile ships and boats, small anti-submarine ships, minesweepers, support vessels, about 3,000 military personnel, about 25 aircraft and helicopters, up to 70 units of military and special equipment, the Russian Baltic Fleet said.Crews will tackle anti-submarine tasks, practice defense against unmanned boats, and conduct firing drills on sea and air targets.
russia
baltic sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1b/1122140234_211:0:1451:930_1920x0_80_0_0_5cfceac5484b41a725ee1ff24de45729.jpg
Baltic Fleet Embarks on Massive Drills with 20+ Warships
Sputnik International
Baltic Fleet Embarks on Massive Drills with 20+ Warships
2025-05-27T14:14+0000
true
PT1M43S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
baltic fleet, massive exercises, russian baltic fleet, support of the aviation
baltic fleet, massive exercises, russian baltic fleet, support of the aviation
Baltic Fleet Embarks on Massive Drills with 20+ Warships
The Russian navy drills begin in the Baltic Sea with the support of the aviation with participation of 3,000 military and 20 warships, the Russian Baltic Fleet announced on Tuesday.
More than 20 warships, boats and support vessels are involved in the exercise, including a frigate, corvettes, small missile ships and boats, small anti-submarine ships, minesweepers, support vessels, about 3,000 military personnel, about 25 aircraft and helicopters, up to 70 units of military and special equipment, the Russian Baltic Fleet said.
Crews will tackle anti-submarine tasks, practice defense against unmanned boats, and conduct firing drills on sea and air targets.