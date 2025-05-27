https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/baltic-fleet-embarks-on-massive-drills-with-20-warships-1122140391.html

Baltic Fleet Embarks on Massive Drills with 20+ Warships

The Russian navy drills begin in the Baltic Sea with the support of the aviation with participation of 3,000 military and 20 warships, the Russian Baltic Fleet announced on Tuesday.

More than 20 warships, boats and support vessels are involved in the exercise, including a frigate, corvettes, small missile ships and boats, small anti-submarine ships, minesweepers, support vessels, about 3,000 military personnel, about 25 aircraft and helicopters, up to 70 units of military and special equipment, the Russian Baltic Fleet said.Crews will tackle anti-submarine tasks, practice defense against unmanned boats, and conduct firing drills on sea and air targets.

