EU-US Talks on Jointly Combating Evasion of Russia Sanctions Fail

Negotiations between the European Union and the United States on a joint fight against the circumvention of sanctions against Russia have failed, Germany's Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported, citing an internal report from the German Foreign Ministry that it had obtained.

Negotiations between the European Union and the United States on a joint fight against the circumvention of sanctions against Russia have fallen apart, Germany's Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported, citing an internal report from the German Foreign Ministry that it had obtained. EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan complains of a complete breakdown in transatlantic coordination on sanctions evasion, with no joint engagement occurring anymore, according to the confidential document.US President Donald Trump is considering sanctions against Russia this week, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing sources.According to the publication's sources, the new restrictions will most likely not include banking sanctions; other options are also being discussed.Trump is also considering pulling out of the Ukraine conflict resolution process if the last push does not work, the newspaper also said.

