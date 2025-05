https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/lavrov-russias-strikes-on-ukraine-are-justified--the-criminal-must-be-punished-1122138196.html

Lavrov: Russia's Strikes on Ukraine Are Justified – The Criminal Must Be Punished

Russian retaliatory strikes on military targets within Ukraine are natural following Kiev’s attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Other statements by Russian FM during a press-conference with Turkish counterpart Fidan:

